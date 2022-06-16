Zara is notified for charging consumers for bags

If the Zara chain does not respond to questions, it may respond to an administrative process. Check out!

The clothing store chain Zara was notified last Monday (13) by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which asked the company to explain the reason for charging bags and envelopes for gifts to consumers. The network has 10 days to respond to the agency.

Earlier this month, Zara began to charge for packaging, which cost between R$ 0.60 and R$ 0.80.

The Consumer Protection Institute of the Federal District (Procon-DF) informed the G1 news portal that the “charge must be duly informed to the consumer”.

What does Zara need to clarify?

According to Senacon’s notification, Zara has 10 days to clarify the following issues:

What is the reason for applying such values;

Whether the public has been informed about the charge;

What are the means offered to the consumer for the transport of purchases;

Inform the packaging material.

Administrative process

Senacon stated that, if the Zara chain does not respond to the questions, it may respond to an administrative process. Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice, told g1 that the charge for bags needs to be clear to the consumer who arrives at the store.

“With the notification, we seek to reinforce that the relationship between company and client has to take into account transparency”, said Torres.

consumer law

The g1 sought out Procon-DF, which explained that “he understands that the store must provide the means for the consumer to be able to take the purchases home and, in this sense, the supply of bags or substitutes is part of the service provided to the consumer by the storekeeper”.

The agency also highlighted that, if the establishment charges for a specific means to transport purchases, “this charge must be duly informed to the consumer, in a clear and ostensible way, before the customer makes the purchase”.

