Zelensky will need to negotiate with Putin at some point, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said today that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will have to negotiate at some point with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the end of the war between the two countries. The conflict has dragged on since February 24.

“The Ukrainian president and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia,” the French leader said during a visit to Romania and Moldova.

Macron arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to the southern flank of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kiev tomorrow.

On his visit to the Ukrainian capital, the French president has an appointment with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, according to diplomatic sources told the agency. Reuters.

Macron was criticized by Ukraine and its Eastern European allies for what they perceived as his ambiguous support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

In remarks today, Macron expressed a tougher line on Russia after visiting French and allied troops at the NATO base in Romania, seeking to assuage concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies about his previous stance on Moscow.

Image: UOL Art

“We will do everything to stop Russia’s war forces, to help the Ukrainians and their army and to continue to negotiate,” the president told French and NATO troops at a military base in Romania. “But for the foreseeable future, we will need to protect, deter and be there.”