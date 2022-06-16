Zendaya reveals she was afraid to film Euphoria’s devastating scene

euphoria there are many intense moments, but one was undoubtedly very heavy, when Rue has an emotional breakdown in the 5th episode of the 2nd season, a scene that had some improvisation according to her interpreter. Zendayajust revealed.

The series’ protagonist recently participated in a chat with American magazine Variety, in which she and Andrew Garfield sat face to face and talked openly about their latest work.

During the conversation, Garfield revealed himself to be a huge fan of euphoria and burst into praise for her friend’s performance, especially in the breakdown scene, about which he was impressed as it didn’t even look like acting, and she admitted that she didn’t go through a big process to make it.

“It is difficult to say that there is any specific process for this. I feel like when it comes to Rue, at least for me, my experience with her is that I had the privilege of playing her for a while. […] Rue has become an amalgamation of my experiences, her experiences, and our collective pain — and seeing it through the eyes of an addict.”

“I think the approach was to experience it as human as possible without ever running away from the devastation and ugliness of what it can create. I had been too scared to film that episode. It had been written for a while before the pandemic, and I dreaded having to do it,” she admitted.

Asked how the filming was done, she stated that it was more disorganized, carried away by the emotion of the moment, assuming she had enough freedom to improvise, so that the scene was as realistic as possible, and she did.

“There was no structure, because there could not be. There had to be a level of volatility and unpredictability to her mood, and where it was going. We started from the beginning and they said, ‘You can break whenever you want. Let’s light up the whole house. You can go through anything,’” she said.

About the time the shot took to make, Zendaya revealed that it took many hours of shooting, as the director, Sam Levinson he only stopped filming when he was sure he had enough material for a good scene.

“(We shot) Over and over again until we felt like we had (what we needed) And then we moved on to the next part, but it was a long day. I’m very protective of Rue. Also, because of all the people she represents, I know that sometimes, maybe, the world isn’t as kind to her as I am. And that’s hard for me, you know?” she vented, explaining why she put so much into not just that scene, but the entire series.

