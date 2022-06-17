10 tech news to get your day started (17/06)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (16). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held on July 12th and 13th. Amazon Prime Day 22 has confirmed dates: between July 12th and 13th, consumers will be able to take advantage of promotions, flash deals and more.

2. Tim anticipates the migration of 16.4 million customers from Oi Móvel. Tim decided to bring forward the migration of Oi Móvel’s customers who were responsible for dividing the company’s assets, from July 6th to June 15th.

3. Lightyear is banned in 14 countries for scene with gay couple. The veto in the Disney film ‘Lightyear’ took place in countries in Asia and the Middle East and includes Qatar, host of the next World Cup.

4. A cup of coffee a day can help protect your kidneys, says study. Drink has been linked to several health benefits.

5. WhatsApp tests ‘waiting list’ for new group members. In a new round of tests, WhatsApp should enable more tools for group administrators to control the flow of participants.

6. Apple responds to a BRL 4.6 billion lawsuit for harming the iPhone’s performance. Apple released an update in 2017 that hurt older phones like the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8.

7. Musk says he wants people to ‘live’ on Twitter as well as WeChat. Billionaire Elon Musk held a large meeting with Twitter employees and spoke on a variety of subjects; check out!

8. Morbius gets a premiere date on HBO Max; check out! The film starring actor Jared Leto brings references to Spider-Man from the MCU; check it out when you watch the movie on HBO Max!

10. Dyson Sphere: how can it help us find aliens? According to renowned American astrophysicist, we have to change the way we look for intelligent life on other planets.