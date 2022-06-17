13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M2 goes on sale in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE apple started marketing the new MacBook Pro with Apple M2. Starting this Friday (17), Brazilians will be able to buy the notebook with a 13-inch screen, a promise of more performance and options to purchase it with RAM memory of up to 24 GB. In Brazil, the suggested prices reach around R$ 20 thousand.

MacBook Pro with Apple M2 enters pre-sale in Brazil (Image: Disclosure / Apple)

The debut is aimed at the computer presented on the 6th, during WWDC 2022. The notebook follows the same look as the previous generation, including the 13-inch screen. The consumer can still choose one of two colors: gray or silver.

In Brazil, the prices of the computer vary between R$ 14.5 thousand and R$ 26.5 thousand (without considering the purchase with pre-installed software). In the Apple virtual store, when buying the computer in cash, the consumer gets a 10% discount. shipping is free – after all, the notebook is already expensive enough to exempt any fee, right?

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M2 will be only available from June 24, 2022. But this does not mean that everyone will receive the product on the same day: when simulating the option of entering my house, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), the website informed that the product would be delivered by June 27th.

The forecast, of course, varies from location to location. But the time also increases if you customize the computer. For example, when opting for the option with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD, Apple promised a delivery by August 2nd.

It is worth remembering that the notebook is sold with a USB-C cable and charger.

Simulation of purchase of MacBook Pro with Apple M2 (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

The new generation of MacBook Pro kept the look of its predecessor. This means that the improvements are concentrated inside the computer. According to Apple, the current edition is 40% faster thanks to the Apple M2. The chip attracts some highlights such as the eight CPU cores and the ten graphics cores (GPU).

Conventional editions of the computer have 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSD. But the consumer can customize the specs to buy it with 16GB or 24GB memory. The storage goes up to 2 TB. Apple even offers the option to purchase the MacBook with Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

Regarding the battery, the manufacturer promises 20 hours of duration playing videos.

It is worth remembering that the prices of Macs with Apple M1 became cheaper after the launch of the Apple M2. Apple, however, has not yet announced when the MacBook Air with Apple M2 will start to be sold in Brazil.