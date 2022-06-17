5 Crazy Tesla Model X Plaid Technologies We Discovered In Our Test | Curiosities

Before testing any car it is necessary to spend hours (or even days) studying the model. In some cases, the mission is more difficult, as it was with the Tesla Model X Plaid , which we recently tested. I studied this electric SUV a lot, but I will confess one thing: when I had the personal contact I was much more impressed than I thought I would be.

To share this experience with you, I decided to write the five most absurd technologies I knew from the Tesla Model X Plaid.

1) Remote system from another country

When someone buys any Elon Musk-branded car, they must download a Tesla app and create their profile, just like we do when we buy a new cell phone. In addition to the car configuration settings and services, such as the key to start – Tesla’s current cars no longer have a physical key, it’s all done by cell phone -, it’s also possible to perform various functions remotely. Like, for example, starting the car in another country.

There is no limited area to control the car, just have internet access. If you have any Tesla model in the United States, for example, and you want to unlock the doors, activate the ten cameras or even start the car, you can do that here in Brazil. And if your cell phone runs out of battery and you can’t perform any of these functions, you can pass your login and password to another trusted person who can do all this himself.

2) Opening the gull-wing doors

The Model X’s iconic gullwing-style rear doors are certainly the most technologically advanced ever. They can be activated by a button built into the bodywork, but the most practical way, without a doubt, is by cell phone. Just open the car map via the Tesla app and click on the two doors they open. And full opening takes no more than 5 seconds.

But you may be asking yourself: “If the Tesla is parked in a very tight space or very close to a wall, will the door slam when opening?”. The answer to that question is no. The doors are full of sensors that recognize the proximity of objects, both on the sides and in height. Therefore, they move at several different angles to avoid any bumps.

During our test, we placed a Jeep Commander less than a meter away from the Model X Plaid, simulating a tight spot in a supermarket or mall. And indeed, the system correctly read the location and opened the door without touching the other vehicle. In this case, the complete opening takes a little longer, as it is necessary to better calculate the perimeter. However, it doesn’t even take 10 seconds.

3) Opening the driver’s door

As well as the gullwing doors, the front doors can also be opened either by the button built into the bodywork, or by the cell phone. However, here there is still an even more practical option for the driver’s door.

With the smartphone, which can be in your pocket, not necessarily in your hand, you just need to approach the driver’s door for it to open by itself. When you sit on the seat and step on the brake pedal, it also closes automatically.

When we left for the test, in the interior of São Paulo, we entered a highway and turned on Autopilot through a button on the steering wheel. In the map illustration on the instrument panel, with a 12.3-inch screen, the system recognizes practically everything on the road: traffic lights, traffic signs, traffic lights, cars, trucks, pedestrians, animals and even some objects.

It even gives my stomach butterflies to see the car doing everything by itself and the steering wheel turning without human intervention, but the system drives the car perfectly, without causing any fright.

The driver can select the maximum speed and the system will understand the right time to accelerate and brake. However, if you are on a road whose speed limit is 120 km/h and enter another where the maximum permitted speed is 80 km/h, for example, the system will not understand, keeping the maximum acceleration at 120 km/h. In such cases, the driver must make this change manually.

It is important to say that the system does not recognize the radars on the road. It will display the maximum highway speed on the instrument panel, as many cars do, but it will not automatically brake when passing a radar.

Lane change, for example, also needs human intervention. The car even changes lanes by itself, however, the driver needs to activate the direction of the arrow. If there is another vehicle in the blind spot, the system will wait and execute the maneuver at the right time and safely.

This Autopilot awakens the feeling of being “tested by the car”.

5) Performance and autonomy

“Electric car is boring”. Whoever says that, has certainly never accelerated an electric car in his life. And in the case of the Tesla Model X Plaid, you can even judge that the look is not very sporty, but it has more power than a Ferrari SF90, for example, than the most powerful model of the Italian brand currently with 1,000 hp.

The North American SUV has no less than 1,020 hp and 140 kgfm of torque. No, you didn’t read it wrong, that’s right. This makes the car accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, leaving a very sporty V12 engine behind. The Tesla Model X Plaid’s top speed is electronically limited to 262 km/h.

Well, Elon Musk brought all the technology to the performance and with such impressive numbers you might think the autonomy is low, but it’s not. There are 535 km on the WLTP cycle. To get an idea, the electric car with the greatest autonomy in Brazil is the BMW IX, which has 630 hp, according to the manufacturer, however, it has practically half the power of the Tesla: 523 hp and 78 kgfm of torque.