5 Discoveries That Put Bible Passages in Doubt

Written some 4,000 years ago, the Bible remains a book that generates fascination and debate regardless of its religious character. There are many interpretations for the text, which was elaborated over a thousand years and brought together different works. It is estimated that the sacred book of many began to be written by the Hebrews between the 10th and 9th centuries BC, after the reign of David.

Over the years, researchers and historians have worked to understand the writings and what is perceived is that the interpretation can change according to the culture, belief or cultural background of each person. Therefore, experts usually say that there are no errors in the original book, only discrepancies in the transmission of data from one manuscript to another. Copyists and scribes may have misunderstood what was detailed or may have mistranslated the Hebrew.

But there are five particularly controversial points. Check out:

Bible doesn’t talk about God

The writer Mauro Biglino, who for years translated the original writings of the Bible, says that the book does not talk about God. He was responsible for the Italian version made by the Society of St. Paul, a congregation founded in 1914 by Blessed Giacomo Alberione.

Thirty years after starting his work, he published “The Bible is not a Sacred Book” (Livros Horizonte), in which he argues that “the Bible is not what is usually said. God”. According to him, the issue is pointed out by other professionals, who do not have the courage to speak officially about it.

It was shut down after publication, but went on to release literal translations of various biblical texts, which have been used by historians to identify inaccuracies. But Biblino does not deny the existence of God, he only emphasizes that there is nothing concrete written in the holy book and criticizes the way the Bible was officially translated.

cursed board

Tablet with ancient Hebrew text that can indicate the name of God and the origin of the Bible. Image: Michael C. Luddeni/Associates for Biblical Research

A lead tablet was found by a group of archaeologists on Mount Ebal, one of two mountains in the north of the West Bank, near the biblical city of Shechem, now Nablus.

She is being called “cursed” and may give clues to God’s true name, when the Bible was written and who created the world’s most famous book.

Archaeologist Scott Stripling announced at a press conference in March of this year that he discovered within the tablet a proto-alphabetic Hebrew text, in the form of a chiastic (words or phrases arranged in a crosswise fashion) indicating what he believes to be the name. of God (YHWH) and a warning that the reader of the writings will die due to a curse.

If the dating is correct, the object could be the first record of God’s name, as well as it could indicate that the Israelites were literate when they entered the Holy Land and were able to document events that took place in biblical times, but further progress is still needed. in these investigations.

For the archaeologist, the discovery can take a big step in the limited knowledge we have of biblical stories and bring different points of view on these narratives. Until now, many scholars believed that the Bible was written hundreds of years after the estimated dating for the newly discovered text.

The parting of the Red Sea

A famous passage from the Bible is when Moses shouts his staff and stretches out his hand over the Red Sea, seeing his Hebrew people besieged by Ramesses II’s army. The east wind led by God divides the waters and opens a passage on dry land.

The miracle has already been disputed by Professor Carl Drews, from the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science at the University of Colorado, in the book “between migdol and the sea” (in free translation: Between Migdol and the Sea: crossing the Red Sea with faith and science) and in the scientific journal Plos One, in a 2010 article, in partnership with Weiqing Han.

According to him, the movement described by the Bible is not a miracle, but an atmospheric effect. Strong winds from the east, blowing throughout the night, would have pushed the water and created a passage, which allowed people to cross the site safely.

He brought a series of historical and scientific evidence about what is described in Exodus.

Apocryphal books question Eve

The study of the apocryphal gospels (which have not become official) is a popular discipline. The New Testament already said that the Old Testament was not a finished product at the time of the Second Temple (500 BC – 70 AD). There would be other books, according to Jewish apocryphal literature.

The apostle Paul twice quotes a book known as “The Life of Adam and Eve” in his second letter to the Corinthians, for example, and the Gospel of Matthew speaks of a written prophecy, unknown to this day, that the messiah would be called Nazarene.

The book by the Mexican writer Gustavo Vazquez-Lozanoentitled “The Apocrypha of the Bible”, reveals documents that talk about the life or statements of Jesus that did not become part of the holy book.

One of the most enigmatic and popular stories derived from the Jewish apocrypha is that Eve was not the first woman created by God. Her name is mentioned only once in the book of Isaiah, but the prophet covers the legend with a veil of silence.

Even today, not all branches of the Christian church agree on which writings are to be considered “canonical” and which are “apocryphal”, although some apocryphal texts often have remarkable links to books considered “canonical”.

The contradictions of “handwriting”

It is not today that contradictions are pointed out by Bible scholars. Since the Enlightenment, in the 17th century, there have been indications that the holy book has doctrinal mistakes, from discrepancies in terms of names, to scientific errors — largely resulting from hand-copied texts.

The manuscripts say, for example, that David took 700 horsemen from Hadadeze, but there are versions that speak of a significantly larger number, 1,700 (2Sa 8:4) or 7,000 (1Ch 18:3, 4).

The sound between these data, according to experts, is very similar in Hebrew, which may have contributed to the confusion.

While one scribe dictated the text to another, the error occurred, without checking what was passed on. These are peripheral details that give room for others to emerge.