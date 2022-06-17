5 Netflix movies that will inspire you in life

Films excite, teach and inspire; no wonder that since the last century, cinema is considered the seventh art. Whether with a story based on real events or just inspired by a real world personality, the films are able to perfectly display the reality of those who had to overcome themselves to reach their goals. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of 5 Netflix movies that can inspire you in life.

Seven Lives (2008), Gabriele Muccino



Have you ever felt indebted to society after you’ve made a serious mistake? In “Seven Lives”, this subject is addressed by Ben Thomas, played by Will Smith, a man who carries a great sense of guilt for a tragic secret from the past and, therefore, lives in search of helping strangers. He then gives himself completely to help seven people, which gives the film its name. The film sends an interesting message about redemption and shows that not even the worst sin in the world is the end of everything.

Today I Want to Go Back Alone (2014), Daniel Ribeiro



“Hoje Eu Quero Voltar Sozinho” is a Brazilian film that revolves around Leonardo, a boy who struggles to gain independence and autonomy, but needs to reconcile his desires with his visual impairment and an overprotective mother. All that changes when he meets Gabriel, a boy who has just arrived at school, alongside whom he begins to discover more about himself and his sexuality.

The Boy Who Discovered the Wind (2019), Chiwetel Ejiofor



Perhaps the most moving film on this list, “The Boy Who Found the Wind” tells the story of a boy from a poor family who had to drop out of school, as his father couldn’t afford to pay for his studies. Unable to study, he enjoyed long hours reading science books in the school library, which helped him to develop the first experiments with wind energy. With a message of overcoming and resistance, the plot reflects the reality of many geniuses today.

First They Killed My Father (2017), Angelina Jolie



Inspired by a book of the same name, the film follows the story of Long Ung, a little girl who is the daughter of a government agent heavily targeted by the military. Amid the chaos caused by the Khemer Rouge in Cambodia in the mid-1970s, they are forced to move to the countryside and work in forced labor camps. At just ten years old, she runs away to try to change the course of her country’s history. It is yet another film that tells a story of redemption and survival, portraying the reality of thousands of Cambodians and still has the direction of none other than Angelina Jolie.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar



“Shooting High” is the latest film on this list, but it has already captured the hearts of a large community. The film follows the story of a basketball scout, played by Adam Sandler, who seeks to turn around his career and, for that purpose, bets on a player with potential who intends to reach the NBA, the main basketball league in the world. I can say that it is Adam Sandler’s best performance among his most recent films, with a dynamic plot and an exceptional soundtrack. It’s worth watching this story to get inspired in life!

