5 Netflix romance movies to believe in love

Who doesn’t like a good romance movie? In short, he can be represented in different ways, in comedies, in dramas, and in those teenage clichés, which everyone already knows the ending. However, the common feature in all of them is one: they leave us sighing with love. Even those who no longer believe so much in love, after so many disappointments. So, check out our list of 5 Netflix romance movies below.

I’m Still Here (2022), Arie Posin



I’m Still Here (2022), Arie Posin (Credit: Netflix/Play)

This film follows Tessa, a girl who didn’t believe in true love, until living one with Skylar. However, everything changes when they get into a car accident, and Skylar dies. From this, she begins to believe that he tries to communicate from another world. I’m Still Here talks about love, grief, loss and coming of age that are worth checking out.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ I’m Still Here

Until Next Time (2022), Bruno Ascenzo



Until Next Time (2022), Bruno Ascenzo (Credit: Netflix/Play)

In Until the next time he follows Salvador, a famous architect whose family owns a large hotel chain. For his next venture, he travels to Cusco to buy property to build a luxury hotel. It is there that he meets Ariana, a backpacker who must present life differently for him, and thus, complicate her purchase.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Until Next Time

Tactics of Love (2022), Emre Kabakusak



Tactics of Love (2022), Emre Kabakusak (Credit: Netflix/Play)

A major Netflix release of 2022, as far as the romance genre is concerned, is the movie Tactics of Love. In short, the film follows Kerem, an advertising executive, and Asli, a fashion blogger. Both are totally discredited of love. However, they make a bet with their friends, where one needs to make the other fall in love with the other. Will this work?

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Tactics of Love

Hitch – Love Counselor (2005), Andy Tennant



Hitch – Love Counselor (2005), Andy Tennant (Credit: Netflix/Play)

Although not a new movie, Hitch is a true classic. In the story, Will Smith plays a relationship consultant who helps men win the women of their dreams anonymously.

And so, while Hitch works for an accountant, he ends up meeting a journalist with whom he falls in love. From there, he decides to make her fall in love with him, at the risk of having her identity revealed. Without a doubt, it is one of the best romance movies available on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ Hitch – Love Counselor

the last love letter (2021), Augustine Frizzell



The Last Love Letter (2021), Augustine Frizzell

To finish the list, in The Last Love Letter we see the past and present of the young Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) who wakes up without memory, in the 60s in London. Thus, she discovers that she has written several love letters to her lover Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner), with whom she was willing to risk her marriage.

40 years later, journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) finds the same matches, and decides to investigate what happened in the past. At the same time, she while trying to deal with her own relationship problems.

Watch on Netflix ⭐ The Last Love Letter