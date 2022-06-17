8 gadgets from old music videos – Tecnoblog

Lipstick phone, MP3 with speaker and more: 8 gadgets from old video clips (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Music video clips fulfill functions not only artisticas also commercials. It is common to see partnerships between record companies and major brands to showcase products in short films. Tech giants, in turn, often take advantage of videos to show their most curious gadgets which are often major innovations, depending on the season.

Us 2000’s and not early 2010spop music video clips have become true showcases for brands such as Samsung, Motorola, BlackBerry, Nokia, HP and Renault. Through product placementthe manufacturers showcased their biggest releases of the time, hoping to attract the attention of the artists’ fans.

Some of these old gadgets were quite unusual, ranging from lipstick shaped cell phonesup until MP3 players with built-in speaker and two-seater electric minicars. To remember that time that never comes back, the technoblog gathered the eight most curious devices that have ever appeared in music videos.

Samsung’s Sliding MP3 Player

Samsung YP-K5 was an MP3 with built-in speaker (Image: Playback/YouTube)

Defined by Samsung itself as a mini speaker, the Samsung YP-K5 was a star in not just one, but two music videos: wait a minute, by the Pussycat Dolls; and Fergalicious, from Fergie. In both productions, the artists show the device’s unusual function of sliding the screen to open a speaker.

For the time — in 2008 —, having a MP3 player with a built-in speaker it was one of the biggest innovations. Until then, all models of music players required a person to wear a headphone. If you wanted to share your music, you had to connect an external speaker or use a cell phone.

In addition to playing music, the Samsung YP-K5 had FM radio, screen to display photos and alarm function. The buttons on the device were still digital in blue, which guaranteed an even more futuristic look. By today’s standards, the MP3 player’s speaker is very basic. But at that time, it was a real innovation.

Motorola’s “DJ” cell phone

Motorola E398 had 3D stereo speakers and music remix app (Image: Playback/YouTube)

Launched in 2004, the Motorola E398 appears right at the beginning of the music video for Let’s Get Started, from the band Black Eyed Peas. Despite looking like just an ordinary cell phone on the outside, the device had exclusive functions for music lovers: 3D stereo speakers it’s the Motomixer appwhich allowed you to remix songs to use them as ringtones for calls.

In addition, the model was marked as one of the first cell phones in the world to support microSD cards up to 1 GB for storage expansion. The device also had a built-in MP3 player and lights that changed color according to the rhythm and intensity of the sound played by the speakers.

In 2005, Motorola re-released the E398 under another name: Motorola ROKR E1. Keeping the format and most of the features both internal and external, the cell phone stood out for having integration with Apple’s iTunes. Thanks to this, it was possible to store up to 100 tracks from the platform on the cell phone.

Nokia’s Pocket Communicator

Nokia 9210 Communicator ran Symbian OS and mixed pager and cell phone functions (Image: Playback/YouTube)

in the clip of dilemma, starring rapper Nelly and Kelly Rowland, the singer is seen sending a text message – via an Excel spreadsheet – on a curious device that mixed cell and pager. This device was Nokia 9210 Communicatorreleased in June 2001 with Symbian OS.

The Nokia 9210 Communicator could be used in two ways: closed, like a regular cell phone, or with the keyboard open, like a miniature notebook. In it, it was possible to send text messages, browse the internet, use applications to create texts, spreadsheets and slideshows, and even install programs developed by third parties.

While it’s funny to see Kelly Rowland using spreadsheets to send text messages, the scene isn’t as wrong as it sounds. That’s because the Nokia 9210 Communicator could send and receive fax — that is, Nelly would receive the text, yes, but on a printed sheet of paper.

Nokia’s lipstick-shaped phone

Nokia 7280 had lipstick packaging format and hidden camera (Image: Playback/YouTube)

One of the stars of the music video for beepby the Pussycat Dolls, the Nokia 7280 became known as one of the most curious cell phones ever invented, due to its lipstick packaging format. Part of the Fashion Phone line, the device had details in white, black and red. When closed, its screen became a mirror.

Launched in 2004, the Nokia 7280 was more beautiful than functional. In addition to the non-intuitive design, the device used a battery that could only be exchanged in very few authorized Nokia assistance facilities. Despite the limitations, the lipstick cell phone had a camera that was hidden in the sliding housing.

As it did not have a physical keyboard, all the cell phone’s functions were controlled by a kind of disk – known as a Navi-Spinner —, which was in the central part of the device. Today, the Nokia 7280 is very rare and should be a very valuable collector’s item.

HP TouchSmart were all-in-one touchscreen computers (Image: Playback/YouTube)

Before touchscreens became popular, HP launched the line of computers TouchSmart: All-in-one devices that could be used as desktops or as tablets. To publicize the equipment, the manufacturer placed it in two clips of the Black Eyed Peas band — Boom Boom Pow and the full version of Imma Be Rocking That Body.

Despite the futuristic look that matched the theme of the group led by rapper will.i.am, the HP TouchSmart did not have such a fluid performance. Even the first version of the computer, released in 2007, used components that limited performance, such as the processor AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-52 and the video card GeForce Go 7600from Nvidia.

In addition to hardware limitations, early TouchSmart computers came with Windows Vista installed. Microsoft’s operating system did not support touchscreens. Only in 2009 came the TouchSmart 300 model with Windows 7, but it was still quite confusing to use.

One of the world’s first BlackBerry pagers

BlackBerry 950 was one of the first pagers from Canadian manufacturer Research in Motion (Image: Reproduction/YouTube)

in the video of By The Wayfrom the band Red Hot Chilli Peppers, the BlackBerry 950 appears in several scenes. The classic pager was one of the first projects by Canadian manufacturer Research in Motion. With its traditional QWERTY keyboard and backlit screen, the device was much desired in the early 2000s.

The BlackBerry 950 existed in two versions: the Exchange Editionwhich ran the Microsoft Exchange messaging service and connected to corporate e-mails, and the Internet Editionwhich could only access personal emails.

In 2001, executives at the biggest companies flaunted their BlackBerry pagers. In addition to being very useful for sending emails from anywhere, the device guarantees very important person to any individual who carried it in his pocket.

BlackBerry’s first tablet

BlackBerry PlayBook was a tablet with Flash support and apps built on Adobe Air (Image: Playback/YouTube)

In 2011, when tablets began to appear on the market, BlackBerry did not want to be left behind manufacturers like Apple and Samsung. The brand launched its own device in the line, the BlackBerry PlayBookand publicized the product in one of the Black Eyed Peas’ most successful music videos: The Time (Dirty Bit).

The PlayBook was a direct response to Apple’s iPad, but aimed at a different audience. As a differential, the BlackBerry tablet brought integration with Adobe platforms and ran applications created in Adobe Airwith support for Flash.

At that time, HTML5 was becoming popular, and devices like the iPad had already abandoned Flash altogether. BlackBerry’s idea was to let users access any website made for desktop by the tablet.

Renault Twizy is an ultra-compact electric vehicle (Image: Reproduction/YouTube)

Ending our nostalgic list, the Renault Twizy was one of the most curious inventions of the 2000s. Its concept was presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2009, but the electric minicar only caught the public’s attention when it appeared in the The Alphabeatby musician and producer David Guetta.

With only two rentals – one for the driver and one for the passenger – the Renault Twizy is a ultra-compact vehicle that reaches speeds of up to 45 or 80 kilometers per hour, depending on the model. According to the automaker, the car battery lasts up to 80 kilometers and can be charged in domestic sockets.

in the clip of The Alphabeat, the Renault Twizy is the big star. David Guetta and dozens of other people appear driving the car to a charging station in the middle of a city. What few people know is that the energy used to charge vehicles was generated by the audience vibration who was enjoying the sound of the DJ.

Do you have a curious gadget that was missing from this list? Share with us there in the Community of technoblog!