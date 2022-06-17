Abel Ferreira is very annoying, but Jorginho lost his reason

Coach Abel Ferreira was criticized after the 4-2 victory over Atlético-GO, yesterday (16), at Allianz Parque, precisely by the opposing coach, former side Jorginho, who considered the Portuguese to be disrespectful to Brazil and the referees. Brazilians the complaints at the edge of the lawn.

In the Posse de Bola #237 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that Abel Ferreira really goes over the edge on the edge of the field, but Jorginho loses any reason when he appeals to nationalism and xenophobia to mention the fact that the Palmeiras coach is Portuguese.

“Jorginho comes to complain about Abel’s complaints on the side of the field because he is Portuguese? He can be Portuguese, he can be Venusian, Martian, Brazilian, it doesn’t matter, he is very annoying on the side of the field and I think it’s amazing how he beats 4 to 1, a comeback like that and he keeps complaining, that also catches my attention”, says Mauro Cezar.

“But it’s not because one is Brazilian and the other is Portuguese that you can or shouldn’t complain, that this is a lack of respect. This is a joke, Jorginho with this ridiculous bolsominion conversation. He loses his reason”, he adds.

The journalist considers that Jorginho uses Abel Ferreira’s complaints to divert focus after a defeat in which his team lost focus and was easily beaten when they had the advantage.

“Jorginho comes with this bullshit and ends up losing even the reason he could have, he should complain about his players, because it’s a lot of lack of concentration for you to take four goals in seven minutes. .

Arnaldo Ribeiro considers that even the issue of the high number of cards is deflated when Jorginho appeals to the fact that Abel Ferreira is not Brazilian.

“He empties the discussion that Abel takes more cards than the players on his team. Speaking in this xenophobic way, he empties any discussion”, he concludes.