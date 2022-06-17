Actors fight over who is the most powerful Thor in hilarious new video

Scheduled for release on July 7, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the MCU’s fourth project of the year, following moon knight, Doctor Strange 2 and Ms. Marvel (which debuts June 8 on Disney+).

READ TOO!

The newest Thor movie, in addition to being the first fourth solo MCU hero movie to be released, also represents the return of an important character from the God of Thunder movies, this time as a powerful heroine.

Jane Foster, the scientist and girlfriend of the god of thunder, seen in the first two films of the hero, in Avengers: Endgame and What If…?will make her glorious return as the Mighty Thor.

And in a new promo from love and thunder, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman jokingly discuss their respective versions and their abilities, arguing that their version of the god of thunder is the best and most powerful. Check out:

During the video, Hemsworth confirms that his character has returned for an all-new movie, Portman then expresses how “excited and honored” she is for “take the role”.

Hemsworth interrupts, explaining that “I’ll still be there playing him. The original.”before Natalie Portman clarifies the situation, saying that she will be playing “The Mighty Thor, who is Thor only more powerful”.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Thor: Love & Thunder!