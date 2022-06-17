Actress Rachel Bilson Says Breakup With Colleague She Met While Playing Romantic Comedy Hurts More Than Giving Birth

+



Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson at the Golden Globes (2018) (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Rachel Bilson, 40, confirmed that she had an affair with Bill Hader, 44, during the pandemic. The star of ‘The OC’ even said that the end was more painful than the delivery.

The information was published by the OK! this Friday (17), which reflected actress Aubrey Plaza’s trip to Rachel Bilsen’s podcast.

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Rachel and Bill Hader met when they starred together in ‘The Virgin’s Diary’ (2013). At the time, however, both were married; Rachel was with actor Hayden Christensen; while Bill, with director Maggie Carey.

When Rachel revealed the romance, Aubrey couldn’t hold back: “Are you serious? I don’t know shit.” She was promptly replied, “We dated. I went to the f*cking Golden Globes [com ele]”.

Scene from The Virgin’s Diary (2013), with Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader (Photo: Reproduction)

Rachel Bilson, who shares a 5-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Hayden, went deeper into her relationship with Bill and said it was a “very difficult separation” that happened “during the pandemic”.

In the previous episode earlier this month, Rachel caught up with Mandy Moore and talked more about the breakup phase, when she “couldn’t leave my house” because of Covid-19 and “had nothing else to do but sit and feel and deal with it.” That’s when she admitted, “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Harder than childbirth.”

In January, Entertainment Tonight revealed through a source that Bill Hader had been “dating for some time” actress Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader worked together in the film Noelle (2019) (Photo: Disclosure)

With Hayden Christensen, Rachel was married between 2007 and 2017; they met while shooting the movie ‘Jumper’ which premiered in 2008.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen (Photo: Getty Images)

At the time of the divorce, US Magazine revealed that Emma Roberts would have been the pivot of the end of their marriage. Rachel would have found intimate messages on her husband’s cell phone exchanged between him and the niece of actress Julia Roberts.

According to the 2017 publication, the romance between Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen would have started behind the scenes of the filming of the romantic comedy ‘Love in Little Italy’, directed by Donald Petrie.