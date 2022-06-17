Adobe prepares free web version of Photoshop for browser

soon to Adobe intends to launch a web version of its famous image editor, the Photoshop. The browser version will be free but will follow the business model freemium. That is, basic and essential features can be used for free, but advanced functions can only be used for a fee. The purpose of this business model is to get more people to try the tool and become paying users later on.

Pilot test has started

Adobe began testing the freemium version of Photoshop first in Canada. But in that first moment, all features are unlocked. Therefore, in Canada, anyone who accesses the tool and logs in with their Adobe account will be able to use all Photoshop functions in their browser.

Over time, the company intends to “lock” some functions, releasing them only after purchasing specific licenses. It is important to note that functions that the company deems essential will not be limited in this business model.

Unfortunately, Adobe did not specify which functions it considers essential. In my opinion, the basic editing tools, some simple filters, and layer control should remain free of charge in the web version of Photoshop.

The goal is to attract more paying users

The freemium business model is very popular and used successfully by many companies. Adobe itself already uses the model in other applications for smartphones, such as Adobe Express it’s the Fresh.

With Photoshop being free to use, more people will be able to try the tool and, if they like it, they can pay for the full version or even end up subscribing to an Adobe software package such as Lightroom, Premiere and others.

Another advantage of the web version is the possibility of make image edits even on computers with the most limited hardware. So students with entry-level laptops or Chromebooks can use the browser to make simple edits in Photoshop.

Unfortunately, there is still no global release date for Photoshop for browsers. Currently, only subscribers to Creative Cloud can access the image editor over the internet.

About Photoshop for the web

Photoshop for the web is nothing more than a simplified version of the traditional version of the image editor. With it you can make just a few basic edits, such as:

Correct imperfections, such as a pimple, skin or red eyes;

Crop certain areas of the image;

Resize selected photos and objects;

Use tools like erasers, paint cans and brushes.

For those who work heavily with Photoshop, the web version may seem insufficient. But it’s great for quick edits, and it also works as a collaboration tool if you work as a team. Over time, Adobe will add more features to the web version of Photoshop.

