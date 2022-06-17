After almost 20 years, Dakota Fanning can play opposite Denzel Washington again

For nearly 18 years, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning starred Flames of vengeanceWhen fanning was still a child. But the actors may be in the process of repeating that double, in the action franchise The protector.

According to deadline, Dakota Fanning would have been cast in the cast of the protector 3debuting the plot alongside Denzel Washington, possibly earning a supporting role.

in your plot, The protector follows Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a highly trained ex-agent of the American armed forces who, after his retirement, tries to live an ordinary life, without agitation, away from the dangers posed by crime.

Using his training and knowledge of the criminal world, McCall acts as something of a vigilante, seeking to defend and protect those around him at any cost.

In the first film, by coincidence, McCall gets on the radar of a big Russian mafia and decides to come out of the shadows to defeat the criminal organization. Already following The protectorthe ex-agent seeks the truth behind the death of one of his former colleagues and friend, Susan Plummer.

In a recent interview, Denzel Washington implied that the screenplay for the protector 3 would already be ready and joked, saying he needs to get in shape again to act in the action movie.

“They have already written the third The protector, so that’s what’s on my agenda. So I have to get in shape and start hitting people again. I’m going to hit people again. The Macbeth Tragedy and then go and beat up some people. It can’t get any better, right?”

Plot details for the third film are being kept under wraps by Sony, but the third film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and scripted by Richard Wenk, who also worked on the two previous films.

However, Sony has already confirmed the release date of the protector 3which is expected to hit theaters on September 1, 2023. It is currently also possible to find the first two films in the franchise on Netflix.

