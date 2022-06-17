After Celsius, Babel Finance Crypto Platform Stops Withdrawals

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency lending platform Babel Finance announced in a statement on its official website that it has suspended withdrawals and withdrawals.

“Babel Finance is facing unusual liquidity pressures,” the statement reads. In the text, the company also mentions large fluctuations in the market and “conductive risk events” among institutional participants.

Last month, Babel raised $80 million in a Series B investment round at a valuation of US$ 2 billion.

At the end of 2021, Babel Finance had an outstanding loan balance of more than $3 billion, up from the $2 billion recorded in February. The platform also averaged $800 million in monthly derivatives trading volume, in addition to having structured and traded more than $20 billion in cryptocurrency options.

Yesterday, staking platform Finblox made a similar decision, restricting withdrawals to $1,500 per month due to its connection to crypto fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

3AC is at the center of an alleged insolvency, with several major exchanges liquidating the fund’s positions, according to a report by specialist website The Block.

The cryptocurrency market is at its lowest point since December 2020. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading just above $20K, while Ethereum (ETH) holds the psychological support level (zone with high buying interest) in US$ 1 thousand. One of the catalysts for the decline is negative sentiment that took hold in the market after lending platform Celsius halted withdrawals earlier in the week.

CoinDesk has contacted Babel Finance but has yet to receive a response.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

related