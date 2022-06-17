After donating BRL 60 to charity, retired teacher is drawn and wins a house worth BRL 22 million; see PHOTOS of the mansion | Look how nice it is

A £10 donation to charity won a retired schoolteacher a £3.5 million home in the Cotswold, central England.

Share this news on Whatsapp

Share this news on Telegram

Are almost a thousand square meterswith 6 bedrooms, cinema room, state-of-the-art kitchen, heated outdoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. If the family of British Susan Havenhand, 71, wants to get some air outside, they can still enjoy the two-hectare outdoor area with a pond, waterfall and private forest.

2 of 10 House that Susan won in the draw — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze House that Susan won in the draw — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze

It all started on June 5th, when the teacher was watching a TV show and saw an advertisement for an animal-defense institution. A week later, Susan discovered that, thanks to the small donation she made to the NGO, she had become the owner of a very luxurious home.

She was awarded by Omaze, a platform that raffles off “experiences”, real estate and travel among those who contribute to charitable organizations.

Museum says Kim Kardashian didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Meme man ‘laughing nervously’ visits São Paulo

3 of 10 Staircase and pool of the house — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze Staircase and pool of the house — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze

“When we got the call saying we had won, my husband was convinced it was a scam,” she says. “He was so sure of it that he told me to hang up [o telefonema] and go to the bar with him.”

The family found it hard to believe that they had won not only the house, but also 50 thousand pounds in cash, equivalent to approximately R$ 310 thousand.

4 of 10 Exclusive cinema room at Susan’s mansion — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze Exclusive cinema room at Susan’s mansion — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze

5 of 10 Luxurious bathroom in the selected house — Photo: Publicity/Omaze Luxurious bathroom in the selected house — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze

6 of 10 Room with exit to the outdoor area — Photo: Publicity/Omaze Room with exit to the outdoor area — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze

7 of 10 Technological kitchen already equipped — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze Technological kitchen already equipped — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze

8 of 10 Living room with fireplace — Photo: Publicity/Omaze Living room with fireplace — Photo: Publicity/Omaze

As Susan and her husband, John, were traveling, it was one of the couple’s daughters who welcomed the Omaze team and discovered that it was all true.

“I was stunned! I went straight to celebrate with John. We bought drinks for everyone at the bar, since now we can afford it!”, says the winner.

9 of 10 Tennis court outside the mansion — Photo: Publicity/Omaze Tennis court outside the mansion — Photo: Disclosure/Omaze

She can’t wait to enjoy the mansion.

“[Somando, eu e meu marido] We have worked in education for 80 years. Let’s enjoy our retirement now. We have ten beautiful grandchildren who will love this house,” she says.

Prize organizers allow new owners to live in, sell or rent out the property.