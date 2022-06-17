Amateur photographer takes a picture of the sunset and sees something unexpected: “an angel?” | Radio Studio 87.7 FM

A simple photo taken on a cell phone by a resident of the town of Portsoy, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, earlier this month went viral on social media and is generating thousands of comments. The news was published by the Daily Mail and the information is from Portal Metro.

Stuart Murray is 56 years old and lives in Scotland. According to him, he was enjoying the end of a beautiful day when he decided to take a picture of the sunset over the North Sea.

“I’ve wanted to take a picture of the sunset for years, but work or weather often got in the way,” said the Scotsman.

On that day, specifically, the weather conditions were perfect and the sun seemed to melt as it set in the sea, horizon. It was 9:45 pm, at that latitude, in the summer, the sun sets late at night and that spot was just a 10-minute walk from his home, where he lived all his life. He took advantage of his smartphone to record the image, but on it he imagined what the photo would show on the viewfinder.

Checking the image on his cell phone, he saw that the sun’s reflections on the water generated two yellow semicircles to the left and right of the point where the sun was setting, creating a curious but also unique shape: an angel with outstretched wings.

“I’m not religious, but I knew what would come to most people’s minds if they saw the photo. If that gives a little comfort to one or two people, so be it. I was just really looking for the classic image of a sunset,” said Murray, also delighted by the result of his photo, which ended up being published in the world’s leading newspapers.