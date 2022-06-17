Amber Heard releases diary with details of Johnny Depp abuse Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp won the defamation suit against the actress, who must pay the actor $ 15 million

Amber Heard released a diary with details of abuse of the Johnny Depp in an interview for the program Dateline. The documents and medical notes shown in the interview are from 2012, when the actor allegedly assaulted the actress.

“There is a journal of notes dating back to 2011, from the beginning of my relationship, taken by my doctor, to whom I was reporting the abuse,” he said. heard for the Dateline.

These materials were not used by the lawyers during the trial because they were considered “just hearsay” by the jury. In a note, the advisory depp stated that the actor only seeks to “move on” after winning the case.

“It is regrettable that while Johnny is looking to move on with his life, the defendant and his team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating issues that were already decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the Court of Justice. jury in favor of Johnny,” the note stated.

The trial of the case between the actors lasted about six weeks. depp won the defamation suit against his ex-wife in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, USA. The jury found that the actress should pay $15 million to the actor.

heard was present in court during the time of the decision, while the star of Pirates of the Caribbean watched the result by video, straight from England. During the trial, more than 100 hours of witness statements were heard, in addition to recorded audio and live testimonies of depp and heardaccording to the CNN Brazil.

The defamation lawsuit filed against the actress is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.