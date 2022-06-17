Amber Heard Releases New Allegations Against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard continues to try to prove her innocence against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. Today, the atrix shared an excerpt from her interview for the program “Dateline”, where she shows some documents and medical notes that, according to her, represent in detail the situations she has lived with her ex-husband in recent years.

“There is a journal of years of notes going back to 2011, from the beginning of my relationship, taken by my doctor, to whom I was reporting the abuse,” Heard said.

The documents shown in the video expose a situation from 2012, where the actor would have assaulted Amber: “He hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her”.

These materials, however, were not used by Heard’s lawyers at the trial, because the documents were deemed by the jury to be “just hearsay”.

On the other hand, Johnny wants to forget about it. In response to Heard’s interview with NBC, Depp’s publicist stated that the actor simply wants to “move on” after winning the case.