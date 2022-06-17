AMD Radeon RX 6700 GPU is up to 10% faster than the RX 6650 XT in the Time Spy benchmark

Yes, now the video card has the “RX” in the name officially

You may remember the “Radeon 6700” that Sapphire announced weeks ago, the graphics card without RX and XT in the name. This same plaque has now appeared in benchmarks done in 3DMark TimeSpy, scoring little higher than the RX 6650 XT and it seems that AMD itself corrected the name of the card revealed by the partner.

Let’s talk about the performance of the Radeon RX 6700 first. There are two drivers available for the GPU at the moment and one of them (the older one) limits the performance of the card. Driver 22.5.2 offers up to 18% boost for Radeon RX 6700.

Radeon RX 6700 – Time Spy score with both drivers

6700 (old driver) default power setting: 9427 points

6700 (old driver) Max power setting: 10304 points

RX 6700 (new driver) default power setting: 11166 points (+18%)

RX 6700 (new driver) max power setting: 11414 points (+11%)

Comparing to the RX 6700 XT, the card that uses the entire Navi 22 GPU and scores 12872 on Time Spy, the RX 6700 is 15% behind and also has 11% fewer stream processors (2560 and 2304 respectively). The new SKU in the RDNA 2 GPU lineup still requires 4% more power compared to the XT version.

In relation to the RX 6650 XT, the RX 6700 can be between 7 to 10% faster. As Videocardz recalls, the Sapphire RX 6700 used in the test has higher clocks, which leaves the comparison unbalanced, but that’s what we have for today.

When revealed by Sapphire, the GPU was called “Radeon 6700” and the name is not only on the manufacturer’s page, but also printed on the boxes of their models. AMD, however, presents the graphics card as Radeon RX 6700 and also reveals the official specs.

As already mentioned, the GPU has 2304 stream processors, 36 computational units and operates at frequencies between 1940 MHz to 2450 MHz. Its 10GB GDDR6 video memory operates at 16Gbps via a 160-bit interface, delivering 320GB/s of bandwidth. The graphics card name has now been changed on the Sapphire website as well.

The card has already been released, but we have no information on membership by other manufacturers, price and availability in other markets.

