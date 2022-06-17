Ana de Armas impresses netizens by appearing as Marilyn Monroe for the film – Entertainment

Ana de Armas had her characterization as Marilyn Monroe revealed this Thursday (16).

The movie actress like Between Knives and Secrets, Blade Runner 2049 and 007 — No Time to Die will live the movie icon in the biopic blonde.

The similarity between Ana and Marilyn left fans shocked on social media. “It was very similar, I can’t wait to see the result”, said an internet user. “What is Ana de Armas like Marilyn? Impeccably identical!”, commented another fan.

The project is led by filmmaker Andrew Dominik, from The Murder of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and The Mafia Man.

The screenplay is adapted from Joyce's bestseller Carol Oates and promises to show Norma Jeane's journey to becoming the star Marilyn Monroe.















“Andrew’s ambitions were clear from the start: to present Marilyn Monroe’s version of life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it’s like to feel not just like Marilyn, but like Norma Jeane. I found this the most precious, unapologetic and feminist in her story that I’ve ever seen,” Ana said in a statement.

In addition to Ana de Armas in the lead role, blonde will feature a great cast, with names like Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Sara Paxton, Scoot McNairy and Garret Dillahunt.



blonde is expected to be officially launched in September this year.

Check out more photos of the production, reactions and memes from netizens below.































Ana de Armas is just perfect as Marilyn Monroe, never misses — Fran (@franschimitz) June 16, 2022















