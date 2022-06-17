Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay re-launch bid for the 2030 World Cup | world Cup

The government and sports authorities of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay this Thursday re-launched the joint candidacy of these countries to host the world Cup 2030. The Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velázquez, presided over the meeting of representatives of the four nations in Asunción.

“Our objective is to re-launch the intention of the four governments to carry out the 2030 World Cup,” Velázquez said at a press conference after the meeting.

On his official profile on Twitter, the president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, also spoke.

The Paraguayan vice president announced that a working table will be formed in Montevideo, in less than a month, to establish a calendar that includes the actions to be carried out to promote the joint candidacy. Velázquez highlighted that the four countries cannot compete in economic terms with the world powers.

– What we want is to resort to history and, above all, to what football represents for this part of the continent, to the effects for the tournament to be played in Paraguay, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay – he said.

The politician stated that the four countries will have the obligation to establish infrastructure works, which after the competition is held, will remain as a legacy for football. Velázquez commented that the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) has offered to finance the necessary constructions, if the proposal goes ahead.

– We want to remember that the first World Cup was in South America (Uruguay, in 1930), the continent that exports the best players in the world – he pointed out.

The idea of ​​hosting the 2030 World Cup came, initially, only on the Uruguayan side, which would like to host the World Cup 100 years after the first edition, which took place in the country. With few financial and structural resources to support such an event, Uruguay incorporated Argentina into the candidacy.