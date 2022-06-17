Arrested Jumbo crew already knew they would not be welcome in Argentina

The soap opera involving the Boeing 747-300 of Venezuelan or Iranian origin (not yet officially announced), only increases, with new information about a plan that went wrong. Meanwhile, an Argentine judge ordered the jumbo to be seized.

It all started with a Boeing 747-300 from Venezuela’s Emtrasur Cargo, a subsidiary of Conviasa, which was stranded in Buenos Aires after being denied service by all the supply companies and handling from the Argentine capital. Now, it has been revealed that the company that owns the plane already knew about this possible problem, but decided to rely on luck to carry out the charter, which had a ‘suspicious’ contract, as will be said later.

wrong calculation

The reason for the Jumbo to go to Buenos Aires was totally legal: a company that supplies Volkswagen Argentina, SAS Automotriz, needed parts to produce seats and panels for the SUV Taos, which arrived in Brazil last year, imported exactly from the country. neighbor.

The material available is in Mexico, which has several automotive factories, which export to the entire continent. To carry out the charter, the 747 flew to Mexico City, but did not fly directly to its final destination, Buenos Aires.

He made a stop in Caracas, where he filled up, and headed for Buenos Aires. The reason for the stop, which before was only supposed to be a “legitimate” flight between Venezuela and Argentina, made by a Venezuelan company, turned out to have another reason: the need to fly with a full tank, given the risk of having the refueling denied in Argentina.





The initial plan was to fly from Caracas to Buenos Aires, where it would be unloaded but not refueled, and take off back to Bolivia, where finally the Jumbo would be refueled without any hindrance. However, the weather closed in the Argentine capital, and the 747-300 had to switch to Córdoba, where it landed and stayed for a few hours.

Only then did Ezeiza Airport open and the Jumbo could take off for the capital, arriving there without enough fuel to go to Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where a refueling was supposed to take place. Without many options, the plane’s owner decided to send it to Montevideo, in neighboring Uruguay, where a supplier was willing to supply. And so it was done, the Jumbo took off.

However, it was not possible to complete this leg of the flight and the jumbo turned around and returned to Argentina. The Uruguayan government, aware of the suspicions surrounding an Iranian presence on the Boeing, closed its airspace. The complaint, however, did not come from Argentina, but from another neighbor.

Paraguayan cigarettes

As the plane returned to Buenos Aires, Emtrasur reportedly contacted supply companies in Asunción, Paraguay, but the local government also closed its airports for the Jumbo, which hours earlier had flown over there, on its way to Argentina.

And the reason for this is related to one of the Jumbo crew arrested: Gholamreza Ghasemi Abbas. This man, in addition to being a pilot, would be one of the shareholders and owners of Qeshm Fars Air. This airline also operated 747 freighters, and was accused by the US of bringing weapons to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and was one of the first to be sanctioned. Without many customers, it closed its doors last year.

But Gholamreza remained active, and on May 13 he landed in Paraguay, where his plane (model not specified) was loaded with $755,000 worth of cigarettes from Tabesa, which is owned by former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes.

The company is known in Brazil for its low quality cigarettes, most of which are illegally imported, mainly under the San Marino and Santa Fe brands. But the cargo shipped in May was Ibiza cigarettes, which were taken to Aruba. Suspecting this cigarette transport operation, which had 17 other Iranians involved, in addition to Gholamreza, Paraguay informed its neighbors, including Argentina and Uruguay, about the suspected crew.

Barcelona signing

The situation is even worse, as the newspaper InfoBae revealed that SAS Automotriz, supplier of seats and panels for Volkswagen, hired a Swiss logistics company to take the material from Mexico to Argentina.

The Swiss logistics company in question is Fracht, which in turn subcontracted Aerocharter Mexico to carry out the transport, until then something common in the global logistics environment, where a “consultancy” has a network of partners to expedite transport. However, this Mexican company does not have a single plane, and subcontracted the Spanish company Alcux Air Spain, owned by Juan Manuel Bataller Rosa, a businessman who has several other “CNPJs” in Catalonia. Even Alcux’s headquarters are in a small building, without signs.

Finally, Alcux hired Emtrasur to perform the service, in a contract worth $600,000. Between SAS and the Venezuelan company there were at least three intermediary companies.

Both Volkswagen Argentina and SAS Automotriz denied involvement in the telenovela, and said they had nothing to do with Emtrasur, which was just a subcontractor and delivered the cargo as expected.

Problems don’t end…

With the whole situation exposed, Israel, one of Iran’s biggest enemies, expressed concern through its Embassy in Buenos Aires. According to the Israelis, the crew of the 747-300 are involved in terrorist acts, and must be accompanied by the Argentines.

In the past, Argentina was the victim of an attack orchestrated by Iran, which killed 85 Jews in the country. One of those involved was Qassem Soleimani, who was the country’s highest-ranking military man until he was killed by the US in 2020 in a drone strike.

The US in turn said through its representative in the country that it is following the case closely and praised the performance of the Argentine authorities.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan parliamentarian William Fariñas, said that everything is just a plot, that the plane and the crew are totally Venezuelan and everything was authorized.

“Behind this is a great farce. Unfortunately, an animosity against the Bolivarian government, against Venezuela, still exists in the internal jurisdiction of some sectors of the Argentine Republic. That’s the unfortunate thing about this situation. They are aggressions”, said William according to the newspaper Monitoreamos.

