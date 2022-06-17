Audience terrified actors, confesses Jennifer Aniston

One of the most popular series of the 1990s, friends followed the line of other series of the time and gained a live audience, to bring more spontaneity to laughter and reactions to the events of the plot.

However, the series audience ended up proving a little intimidating for some actors, at least that’s what guarantees Jennifer Aniston.

Interpreter of Rachel Green, Aniston revealed that the guest actors, who made cameos in friendsthey were alwaysterrified” with the live audience.

In a special chat Actors on Actors, carried out by variety, aniston commented on the difference between acting at the The Morning Showin friends, and in streaming productions.

“All the actors who were movie actors and came on our show were terrified. They kept saying, ‘Who are these people laughing at what I’m saying?’”

“I Think The Morning Show it feels like you are shooting a movie. Dialogue for me, I took it every Sunday and hammered it all week with my acting coach. We would spend three hours, sometimes four, just reviewing each scene so I was comfortable.”

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Marking a generation, friends it aired for ten years, between 1994 and 2004, and remains in pop culture today. Today, the series is also remembered in several other productions, such as The Good Place, which is full of references about the series.

Friends won a special, but without the audience



This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Recently, friends won a special on HBO Max, which reunited most of its cast again, in a program that explores the nostalgic backstage of the production.

Along with the series creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the cast visited the studios where the series was recorded, recall iconic moments from some episodes and behind the scenes.

“It was unbelievable and exciting. It’s an impromptu meeting, we’ll be back from stage 24 for the first time, all of us, after 15 years. It was great, it was a lot of fun, we had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic,” Courteney Cox said of the special.

Currently, all seasons of friends, as well as its special, can be found in the HBO Max catalog.

