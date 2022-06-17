AUO works on 540 Hz monitor for eSports, but not even an RTX 3090 Ti can be enough

The company relies on the power of NVIDIA’s new GPUs to use the full power of its screens

Monitors with high refresh rates are nothing new in the market, especially when it comes to products aimed at eSports segments. Nonetheless, manufacturer AUO aims to take the market to a new level and is already working on a new canvas capable of working with impressive 540 Hz.

The company’s plan would be to debut its new line of devices along with the arrival of NVIDIA’s RTX 40 series of GPUs — which would be the only one to harness the full potential of the new screens. According to MyDrivers, responsible for spreading the news, not even the mighty RTX 3090Ti would be able to deliver a performance higher than 350 frames per second in the most popular eSports titles today.

The website claims that this performance was achieved using the GPU combined with a Intel Core i9-12900K processor and 32GB DDR5 RAM. Currently, only the ASUS officially offers a monitor with a refresh rate of 500 Hzwhich is part of a collaboration between its ROG Swift line and NVIDIA.

Launch should take place at the end of 2022

AUO is no stranger to the high refresh rate monitor market. In the recent past, the company announced that it was developing a 4K display with 240 refresh and a 2K (1440p) display at 360 Hz that promise to bring a better cost-performance ratio than solutions like Samsung’s Neo G8 Odyssey.

In addition, the company even demonstrated during the SID Display Week 2022, an event that took place in early May, a gaming monitor concept with 480 Hz refresh. Devices with high refresh rates are quite popular in the eSports scene, as they help professional players respond quickly to threats, increasing their performance as a result.

AUO — or AU Optronics — was founded in September 2001 by the merger of Acer Display Technology and Unipac Optoelectronic. In addition to offering solutions for high performance displays, the company also sells technologies to retailers, solar energy and medicine, among other markets.

Via: WCCFTech Source: MyDrivers