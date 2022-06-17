Aussie uses forklift to prevent moving car theft

16 June 2022

Credit, Queensland Police Service photo caption, Brendan Mills says using a forklift was the only way he could think of to stop theft

An Australian has resorted to an unusual way to prevent his car from being stolen, using a forklift to suspend the vehicle – and the alleged thief – in the air.

Police say a woman had broken into his home in Logan, west of Brisbane, showered and changed before attempting to steal the car.

She was about to run away when Brendan Mills and the family returned home.

“It all happened in front of us really fast,” Mills told local TV show Sunrise.

He saw the car door close, and the vehicle start to move—that’s when he swung into action.

“I asked her many times to get out of the car: ‘We’re home, you’re under arrest. Get out of the car, you know it’s over,'” he says.

“(But) she didn’t want to leave.”

“I was like, ‘Okay, you want to play this way, I have an alternative option here’.”

Mills had a manual forklift, as he works with cars, and using it was the only way he could think of to safely stop the woman from running away with the car.

“My family was standing around watching it all happen, so you can’t do anything foolish,” he said.

“There’s a huge amount of adrenaline rushing through your body, a lot of thoughts running through your head… I just thought, ‘Well, there’s a forklift over there — why not?'”

Police arrived a short time later and found the car still suspended in the air. The vehicle was slowly lowered, and the woman was arrested.

She was charged with breaking and entering for theft and illegal use of a motor vehicle — the case will be heard next month.