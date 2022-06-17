Bahia agrees to sign Manchester City midfielder, says journalist

Vice-leader of Serie B, Bahia is close to becoming another team to be part of the City Group. According to André Hernan, the team’s entourage will arrive in Salvador in the next few days to work out the final details. The contract is already ready.

In this way, the club in the capital is already working with the support of the Group and even having the first reinforcement of this new ‘era’.

Diego Rosa will be Bahia’s reinforcement

According to information from Rádio Bara and with additions from Antônio Neto, the club agreed to hire midfielder Diego Rosa, who belongs to Manchester City but was on loan to Lommel SK, from Belgium. The source also publishes that the player has already said goodbye to the Belgian team.

Diego Rosa is just 19 years old and was signed by City in 2020, after a great prominence in the base categories of Grêmio and the Seleção. However, he never entered the field for the English club, having been transferred directly to the Belgian club.

In the current European season, Diego Rosa has played 22 games, having scored two goals and provided two assists.