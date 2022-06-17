Banned tool can cause WhatsApp ban

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with over 1.2 billion users, making it an important interpersonal relationship tool. However, all this popularity has made unofficial versions of the app appear.

The most famous of these is WhatsApp GB, a rogue version of the messenger that contains some extra features. The problem is that using this alternative can cause a permanent ban on the messaging app.

Using WhatsApp GB can get the app banned

To understand why these alternative versions of WhatsApp cause the user to be banned, first, it is necessary to understand what they do. WhatsApp GB, the most famous “pirate” version, allows the user to use different colors, see deleted messages, hide online status and even schedule messages.

However, these functions go against the original WhatsApp guidelines. Thus, both those who developed and those who use these versions are breaking a contract and may have their access suspended or terminated at any time.

For this, WhatsApp has already announced that the platform is using an artificial intelligence tool to identify users who use GB. The AI ​​may be able to locate messages sent before the blue ticks and also auto-replies.

In addition, users who identify a contact who is using the alternative version can report it within the application.

Can I regain access after banning?

The ban is not always permanent, so the first step should be to try to download the original app and log in normally. If you can, just continue using the default WhatsApp.

On the other hand, if there have already been several violations of the terms carried out on your account, Meta can ban your number permanently. In this situation, it will no longer be possible to use the messenger, nor recover the messages and groups that you once had access to.

The only alternative to this issue is to contact WhatsApp Support and send them all the details about your account to get a response. If it doesn’t work out, the user will only be able to access the application with a new mobile number.

Image: oasisamuel / Shutterstock.com