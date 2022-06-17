‘Barbie’ Has Dua Lipa, ‘Bridgerton’ Actress and More: All the Movie Rumors

We still have a long way to go before we see the live-action “Barbie”, scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, but everything indicates that the wait will be worth it. starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, – who have already won official photos -, the feature will be directed by Greta Gerwig (from “Lady Bird” and “Little Women”) and promises to have a strong cast.

In the list of those already confirmed for the cast, there are names like Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne , Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef and Ariana Greenblatt. Amazing, huh?

As if that wasn’t enough, the “Sex Education” trio, consisting of Emma Mackey (Maeve), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) and Connor Swindells (Adam), was also announced by Deadline, still in April, as part of the cast of the first live -action of the doll. However, with the exception of Margot, confirmed as Barbie, and Ryan, who will be Ken, we don’t know the list of characters and what the roles of these actors will be.

And, as always, in addition to what is already certain, we have a lot of rumors about “Barbie”, which only increase our anticipation for 2023. Check out all the rumors and theories about the movie!

Dua Lipa could be Raquelle

That’s what you read: Dua Lipa is one of the artists listed to be part of the film. One of the theories among fans is that the singer will be Raquelle, antagonist and main enemy of the protagonist in several animations of the doll. The character is brunette and there’s no denying that Dua has a real Barbie vibe. It is worth remembering that Lipa is confirmed in the movie “Argylle”, alongside Henry Cavill – that is, the Rock in Rio headliner is really investing in acting.

Barbie and Ken will have many versions

With so many confirmed actors in the cast, theories about a possible Barbieverse began to emerge. The rumors gained even more traction when New York Times columnist Kyle Buchanan spoke on his Twitter about the existence of new Barbies and other Kens in the film. According to the reporter, the protagonist could also be played by Hari Nef and Issa Rae, while her romantic partner would be with Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The film should bring a lot of representation to the screens.

Nicola Coughlan from ‘Bridgerton’ could join the cast

Who can also appear in the long is Nicola Coughlan, Penelope from “Bridgerton”, who will be the protagonist in the 3rd season. It all started when the actress said in an interview that she will work with Ncuti on a project. Both are from Netflix, but act in different productions. Some, then, suggested that it could be “Doctor Who”, since the actor will be the first black version of the character, however, Nicola herself denied it – which gave rise to theories that she would be in “Barbie”.

Will Saoirse Ronan be another Barbie?

Saorise Ronan is a great partner of director Greta Gerwig and the international press has already stated that the Irish actress could be one of those confirmed in “Barbie”. The big bet is that the young woman would be another alternative to the doll, in the Barbie multiverse. In this case, she would be a traditional version, since she is blonde with blue eyes. Like Timothée Chalamet, Ronan starred in Greta’s “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” Will we, in addition to Saorise, see Timothée in another major Hollywood production?

‘Sex Education’ Actress Might Be Barbie’s Sister

Multiverse and enemies aren’t the only themes of “Barbie” theories. According to Vogue, the doll’s younger sisters, Skipper, Chelsea and Stacie, can also be present in the long – being the three together or just one of the family members. If the rumor is true, we can already imagine who will play the character. Emma Mackey, from “Sex Education”, is always compared to Margot Robbie and would be a perfect choice to play the sister of the actress.

‘Barbie’ script would have thrilled team

One thing is for sure: “Barbie” has everything to surprise the public. The script, which was by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – from “Marriage Story” and “Francis Ha” – would have touched Simu Liu. Speaking to GQ, the actor explained how his manager pitched the proposal to Barbie: “He literally said, ‘If I could stake my career on any script, it would be ‘Barbie’. I think you should do it’.” .

Just the fact that Noah and Greta, renowned movie professionals, are doing a project with Barbie says a lot about the film. Margot Robbie herself talked about it, in an interview with British Vogue. “People hear about Barbie and think, ‘Oh, I already know what it’s going to be about.’ But then come that Greta Gerwig wrote and directed it, they’re like, ‘Well, maybe I don’t know,'” she said.