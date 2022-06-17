Barbie movie: what we already know about the feature starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Read more

The new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is scheduled to premiere in July 2023. However, there’s no denying that we’re all looking forward to seeing it! After all, this will be the live action of one of the most successful animated sequels in television and film. That’s why we’re keeping an eye on all the news about the film!

From the cast, to the soundtrack and even the plot, which must deal with important themes such as femism and sexism, see everything we already know about the feature.

When does the Barbie movie come out?

According to the official profile of Warner Bros Pictures, responsible for the film, “Barbie” hits theaters on July 21, 2023. The feature was officially announced on April 26, 2022. debut, the production generated a lot of expectation on the part of the fans.

Who will be Barbie in the movie?

The iconic doll will be played by Margot Robbie, known for “Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and more. The actress has already been nominated for two Oscars, four Golden Globes and five BAFTAs.

Who is in the cast of Barbie?

In addition to Margot Robbie, Ryan Reynolds will also be one of the protagonists of the film. After all, he will be Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend. On June 15, Warner Bros. released the first photo of the actor in costume.

In addition to Reynolds, singer Dua Lipa, Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), other big names are also confirmed in the film, such as Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”). ), Alexandra Shipp (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”), Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Connor Swindell (“Sex Education”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“Alta Fidelidade”), Rhea Pearlman (“Matilda”), Emerald Fennell (“Beautiful Vengeance”), Sharon Rooney (“My Mad Fat Diary”), Scott Evans (“Almost Love”), Ana Cruz Kanye (“Little Women”) and Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”) are also confirmed.

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” and “Lady Bird” directs.

What will the film’s story be?

So far, Warner Bros. has not released more information about the film’s script. However, it is already known that feminism and sexism will be themes worked on in history.

In an interview with Vogue USA, Margot Robbie made it clear that the script “comes with a lot of baggage”, referring to the historical controversies over the doll. The actress added that, with Gerwig’s direction, we can expect a surprising story, far beyond what we imagined.

So, are you looking forward to the Barbie movie? To stay on top of everything that happens, keep following Fashion Bubbles channels!