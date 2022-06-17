Barcelona win competition from European giant for Lewandowski

The Polish has already announced that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this transfer window, with another year on his contract.

One of the names that should star in the next transfer window is the attacker Robert Lewandowski, 33 years old. With just one more year left on his contract with Bayern Munich, the Pole has already announced that he wants to leave German football and play in another league. He has been in Germany since 2010, when he joined Borussia Dortmund.

The main favorite to sign him is Barcelona, ​​who have been negotiating the transfer since the end of last season in European football. However, the Catalans have gained new competition, according to the Bild newspaper. Entered the fight for Lewandowski Chelsea, who may need a new striker.

That’s because Lukaku is negotiating a transfer to Inter Milan, where he was successful between 2019 and 2021, winning the Serie A title. Chelsea have been looking to establish an area man since the 2017-18 season, when Diego Costa left the club to return to Atletico Madrid.

Lewandowski will play in the second World Cup in his career

He participated in the 2018 World Cup, where he didn’t even make it past the first round, finishing last in a group with Senegal, Colombia and Japan. In Qatar, Poland is in Group C, along with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.