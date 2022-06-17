Big Brother. “People were curious to see Cristina”

In this 29th episode of BB Specialour usual commentators Joana Balsa, Pedro Cardoso and Sérgio Saavedra are back, this time to close this cycle of Big Brother. In an episode led by Pedro Miguel Coelhoan analysis is made of the last four editions of the format, the presentation of Cristina Ferreiraand what would be nice to see in the next issue, which debuts in September.

Cristina Ferreira hosted four consecutive editions of the Big Brother

Cristina Ferreira took over the management of the program after Manuel Luís Goucha and Cláudio Ramos have presented the Big Brother 2021. The presenter’s performance was widely praised during her debut on Big Brother Famous 1, but four issues later this experience ends – at least until September – with some criticism and divided opinions from the public. Once again, our reviewers are no exception.

While Pedro Cardoso classifies Cristina Ferreira’s performance as “poor thing”. Joana Balsa says that “what is required of a reality show presenter is to lead good confessionals, which then lead to a dynamic game, and she doesn’t know how to do that. It is frankly weak to conduct confessionals, to conduct dialogue with competitors. And then that’s it, we ended up having a total absence of content”.

Sérgio Saavedra partially disagrees with the commentators. “The success that the first Big Brother Famous had was undeniable. People were curious to see Cristina, people liked Cristina’s presentation, the way she gave the contestants space to express themselves, something that in other reality shows we complained that this sometimes didn’t happen”argues, despite agreeing that the absence of captivating content at the galas has become a major problem in recent editions.

Listen to all the comments on the new episode of Big Brother SpecialO podcast of Fact-spreaders over the reality show gives TVI. The format is available on all platforms podcastnamely the Spotifya applepodcastsa Googlepodcastsa podcastaddictit’s the Castbox.