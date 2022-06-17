Bill Gates Criticizes Cryptocurrencies and NFTs By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Senad Karaahmetovic

Investing.com – Bill Gates reiterated his negative stance towards non-fungible tokens (NFTs), saying it is “100% based on who is the dumbest theory”.

“Obviously expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely,” Gates sarcastically scoffed at the cryptocurrency project.

“I’m not involved in this, I’m not buying or losing any of these things,” Gates said at a climate conference on Tuesday in Barkley, California.

Gates’ opinion on cryptocurrencies has not changed since last year, when he called out the digital asset industry for environmental damage due to coin mining.

Popular NFT collections have taken a huge hit due to the continued decline of . The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is down more than 15% on Monday and then 5.4% again on Tuesday after withdrawals by lending platform Celsius stopped and led to another cryptocurrency sell-off.

CHECK OUT: Quoting thousands of cryptocurrencies on Investing.com

The co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) also praised digital banking’s efforts as a better alternative to cryptocurrencies, saying it is “hundreds of times more efficient.”