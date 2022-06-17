blonde | Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in the first teaser of the film

Blonde, biopic of Andrew Dominik (The Murder of Jesse James) about Marilyn Monroe won its first teaser and features Ana de Armas as the protagonist. Check it out above.

Prior to the production of Netflix, after scenes of the actress recreating great moments in Monroe’s career, we understand that the woman she turns to is herself; her public persona, treated as an entity to be channeled.

The project is closely guarded by Dominik, as the first screenplay was written in 2008 and revisited a few times over a decade ago. blonde will be, according to the director, a quasi-documentary film, showing Monroe’s entire life.

Directed and written by him, based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates, blonde has been in development since 2010. The director of Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremauxeven said that he invited Netflix to show the feature at this year’s event, but that the proposal was refused.

In addition to Ana de Armas as Marilyn, the cast of blonde still has Adrien Brody (The pianist), Julianne Nicholson (sea ​​of easttown), Bobby Cannavale (Ant Man), Scoot McNairy (Batman vs. Super man) and Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead).

blonde It arrives in September of this year on Netflix.