Box Nova Air C will overthrow the reign of the Kindle?

The Boox Nova Air C has a very interesting proposal. The device seeks to compete in the e-reader market with devices like Amazon’s Kindle, but offering so many features that place it in the tablet category.

One of its main attractions is, without a doubt, its 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido Plus screen, which is in color, something not very common in e-readers available on the market. However, the device is not able to offer a great resolution in the contents, if compared to the black and white display.

While the resolution when viewing content in grayscale is 1404 x 1872, in color content the resolution is only 468 x 624. Another interesting feature is the possibility to write notes quickly using a specific pen to touch the screen.

The Boox Nova Air C is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, eight-core (octa-core), has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In addition, the device runs a modified version of Android 11, which allows the download of a series of applications.

It has bluetooth connections, Wi-Fi and USB-C port for charging. The device’s battery is 2000 mAh, with a sophisticated power management system, which guarantees battery life for a good period of time.

The device is already being marketed for a suggested price of US$420, which is quite expensive compared to Kindles, and which certainly can make some consumers still prefer the Amazon device, which is priced below US$. $200 abroad.

There is still no information on whether the e-reader/tablet will arrive at Brazilian retailers, but it is already possible to buy the device on AliExpress

This is the second version of the Boox Nova Air C, the first was launched in 2021, with a grayscale screen, Android 10 and a price that was already well above other devices on the market, US$ 350.

