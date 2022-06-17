Box Nova Air C will overthrow the reign of the Kindle? –

Admin 24 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views


Box Nova Air C

Image: Onyx Boox/Reproduction

The Boox Nova Air C has a very interesting proposal. The device seeks to compete in the e-reader market with devices like Amazon’s Kindle, but offering so many features that place it in the tablet category.

One of its main attractions is, without a doubt, its 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido Plus screen, which is in color, something not very common in e-readers available on the market. However, the device is not able to offer a great resolution in the contents, if compared to the black and white display.

While the resolution when viewing content in grayscale is 1404 x 1872, in color content the resolution is only 468 x 624. Another interesting feature is the possibility to write notes quickly using a specific pen to touch the screen.

The Boox Nova Air C is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, eight-core (octa-core), has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In addition, the device runs a modified version of Android 11, which allows the download of a series of applications.

It has bluetooth connections, Wi-Fi and USB-C port for charging. The device’s battery is 2000 mAh, with a sophisticated power management system, which guarantees battery life for a good period of time.

The device is already being marketed for a suggested price of US$420, which is quite expensive compared to Kindles, and which certainly can make some consumers still prefer the Amazon device, which is priced below US$. $200 abroad.

There is still no information on whether the e-reader/tablet will arrive at Brazilian retailers, but it is already possible to buy the device on AliExpress by clicking on the link below:

CLICK HERE TO BUY!

This is the second version of the Boox Nova Air C, the first was launched in 2021, with a grayscale screen, Android 10 and a price that was already well above other devices on the market, US$ 350.

Users who prefer Kindle to enjoy their favorite e0books can take advantage of Amazon offers below:

Kindle 10a. generation

Kindle 10a. generation with long battery life – Color Black

BRL 449

New Kindle Paperwhite

New Kindle Paperwhite: 6.8″ display, adjustable light temperature and long-life battery…

BRL 699

Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis 32GB – Now with Adjustable Light Temperature – Graphite Color

BRL 1,499

Subscribe to Gizmodo's newsletter

Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Guedes says that Eletrobras is capitalized and is a guarantee of energy security | Economy

Minister Paulo Guedes – Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil Minister Paulo GuedesFabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil Published …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved