British government confirms Julian Assange’s extradition to the US | World

The British government confirmed this Friday (17) that the founder of the WikiLeaks platform, Julian Assange, will be extradited to the United States, where he is accused of having released confidential documents.

“By virtue of the 2003 law on extradition, the minister will sign an extradition order if there is no reason to prohibit it,” a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said, according to France Presse, confirming that the interior minister , Priti Patel, signed the extradition decree for Assange, who has 15 days to appeal this decision.

The 50-year-old Australian, who denies any wrongdoing, has been held in maximum security prison Belmarsh, in England, since 2019. Before that, he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years.

In March, Assange’s defense was denied the possibility of appealing the extradition request, lacking only the signature of the extradition order by Minister Patel so that he could be sent to the US.

The United States seeks his extradition so he can be tried on 18 counts related to the disclosure of vast military records and confidential diplomatic documents for more than a decade. In the US, he could face a sentence of 175 years in prison.

In March, Assange married his longtime partner Stella Moris inside the high security prison in south east London. The small ceremony was attended by four guests: two official witnesses and two guards.