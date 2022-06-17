Bruno Henrique vents after finding a serious knee injury that took him out of the match against Cuiabá: “Concerns”

Flamengo’s next confrontation is against Atlético-MG next Sunday (19), at 16:00, at the Minerão stadium, in a match valid for the thirteenth stage of the Brazilian Championship.

Bruno Henrique spoke for the first time after suffering a serious injury to his right knee, which occurred in the confrontation against cuiabá last Wednesday (15th). Flamengo’s medical department carried out tests this Thursday (16) that showed an injury. multiligament on the attacker’s knee.

“Athlete Bruno Henrique underwent an image exam that found a multi-ligament injury in his right knee. Due to the intense joint effusion and recent inflammatory process, the attacker will undergo a new exam next week to define whether the treatment will be surgical or conservative.”, wrote the club in a note issued through social networks.

Also using social media, Bruno Henrique spoke for the first time after the move that took him out of the confrontation in front of the cuiabáfur Brazilian championship. “Dear God. In your hands I place my worries, cares and problems. In your wisdom, I place my paths, my directions and my goals. In your love I place my life!”, he wrote.

Bruno Henrique was injured in the 22nd minute of the first half of the match, after a ball dispute. The 31-year-old ended up bending his leg and fell on the lawn of the Maracanã with pain. The attacker had to be substituted immediately, since he couldn’t put his right foot on the ground.