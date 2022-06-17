Businessman cools down negotiations with Vasco and Jorge Salgado may lose promise to European club

Vasco’s board has been trying to renew the player for some time, but has seen the negotiations stop in the face of some obstacles with Andrey’s manager

According to industry information Tiago Taam negotiations for the renovation of the Cruz-Maltina jewel Andrey Santos did not advance. Negotiations between the parties came up against some obstaclesamong them the new contract extension and also because of a clause about the athlete’s departure abroad.

However, these themes are not the last reasons for hindrance in negotiation. Initially, the entrepreneur Andrey Santos, Flávio Chaves, even stated that the renewal was practically set for the signing of a new agreement. But, after the interest of clubs in the european football increase, the negotiation began to get complicated.

The negotiation was advanced and very close to an agreement between the parties, however after the interest of the barcelona on player increase, the status of renewal has changed. In view of this, the board of Vasco insists on increasing termination fine to a foreign club, which ends up generating friction with the player’s agents.

Faced with increasing pressure after interest from other teams, the arrival of 777 Partners in the management of the Club is another obstacle to renewal. This is because it is not yet known how the group’s partnership with the Vasco, as the likely owners hold rights from other clubs in Europe. The Italian website ‘Tutto Mercato‘ came to link the name of the jewel to the Genoaa club run by 777.