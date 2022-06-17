“Buzz Lightyear” arrived at the cinema in Oeiras this week

This week two films premiered in the cinemas of Oeiras Parque, which currently has six films on display. “Buzz Lightyear” and “The Auschwitz Report” reinforce the eclectic cinematographic selection that you can find in the commercial center of the municipality. There are movies for all tastes, from action, adventure, animation, fantasy and a story based on real events.

The big premiere of the week is “Buzz Lightyear”, for the happiness of all fans of the “Toy Story” universe. It was in 1995 that we got to know this fearless and egocentric astronaut, who has now won a film in his own name. The hero sets out on a mission to explore different planets, but something goes wrong and the entire team is in danger.

Apparently, this would be another animated film to amuse a young and adult audience, but, in fact, it ended up creating a great controversy. At stake is the homosexual relationship of two female characters, who exchange a kiss, which caused the production to be banned in places such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates or Malaysia. Learn more in this NiT article.

The production by Pixar studios, directed by Angus MacLane, is available in national cinemas in the original version, with subtitles, but also with dub in Portuguese. Chris Evans voices the astronaut.

Discover all the movies you can see in Oeiras this week.

Cinemas NOS Oeiras Parque

“Buzz Lightyear” by Angus MacLane presents the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure as he tries to return home, through space and time. Buzz Lightyear and a team of astronauts are exploring different planets. When they arrive in a territory inhabited by aggressive creatures, they are forced to leave quickly, but an overly ambitious maneuver by Buzz goes wrong and the astronauts are stranded there. Sessions: in Portuguese in Room 1, at 1:20 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:40 pm; in the original version, in room 1, at 9:20 pm.

“The Auschwitz Report“, directed by Peter Bebjack and produced in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. The cast includes names like Noel Czuczor, Peter Ondrejicka and John Hannah. This is the true story of Freddy and Walter, two young Slovak Jews, deported to Auschwitz in 1942. While the prisoners left behind courageously defend their position against Nazi officials, the two fugitives are moved by the hope that their testimonies could potentially save lives. Sessions: every day, in Room 4, at 8:30 pm.

“Jurassic World: Dominion“, created and directed by Colin Trevorrow, has an all-star cast, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans, in a fragile balance that will redefine the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain at the apex of predators, on a planet they now share with the most dangerous creatures. of the story. Sessions: every day at 1:10 pm and 4:20 pm in room 4; at 2:00 pm, 5:20 pm and 9:00 pm in room 6; and at 11:30 pm in room 5.

“Top Gun: Maverick” directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Peter Craig. Tom Cruise and Val Kimmer return to the cast, along with new names like Jennifer Connely and Miles Teller. When Pete Mitchell agrees to train a group of Top Gun grads for a mission, he runs into Lieutenant Bradley Brashaw, son of his late friend Nick Bradshaw. The pilot is confronted with ghosts from the past and forced to face his fears, culminating in a mission that demands the sacrifice of those chosen to fly it. If you want to know more about the production, read this article from NiT. Sessions: every day, in Room 5, at 5:40 pm and 8:40 pm. In ATMOS version, every day, in room 2 at 12:40, 15:25, 18:30 and 21:54, and in room 1 at 23:45.

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”, directed by Sam Raimi, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejifor, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams, arrives with adventure, action and fantasy. In the film, a forbidden spell cast by Doctor Strange opens the door to the multiverse, including alternate realities and versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for his forces and those of his allies. Sessions: every day, in room 3, at 2:30 pm, 6 pm and 9:10 pm.

“Os Mauzões”, an animated film by Pierre Perifel, in the Portuguese version with the voices of Tomás Alves, Manuel Marques and Nuno Markl. DreamWorks Animation’s comedy tells the story of five friends, a gang of criminal animals, who decide to become good. Sessions: every day at 1 pm and 3:15 pm, in room 5. Also on Sunday at 11 am in room 4.