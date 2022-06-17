Cartola 2022: Bragantino places trio in Betfair Selection #12 with Hyoran making 2nd highest score of the year | round selection

For just two points, Hyoran did not break the Cartola 2022 scoring record. 25.10 , the Bragantino midfielder was the highest scorer of round #12 and the second highest in the current edition of the fantasy game. Massa Bruta’s 4-2 rout of Coritiba helped Nathan (12.00) and Arthur (15.10) to enter the Betfair Selection .

+ Hyoran enters the top 5 of isolated scores of the year, with 25.10, the second highest of Cartola 2022

Betfair selection of round #12

Another team that also repeated names in the ideal team of the 12th round, which was in 4-3-3 and did 170 points, it was Flamengo. Author of the first goal in the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, in addition to the SG won, Ayrton Lucas was the best side, with 15.00. Dorival Junior was the best coach of the round, with 7.60.

Gustavo Gómez celebrates a goal in Palmeiras vs Atlético-GO

Second highest scorer of the round, with the very high mark of 22.10, Gustavo Gomez also achieved important achievements in Cartola 2022. It was the best defender score and the fifth best overall in the current edition of the gamebehind Calleri (27.10), Hyoran (25.10), Róger Guedes (25.00) and Erison (23.10).

The other members of the Betfair Selection #12 are:

fabio (Fluminense goalkeeper): 8.00

(Fluminense goalkeeper): jailson (América-MG goalkeeper): 8.00

(América-MG goalkeeper): Mariano (Atletico-MG side): 13.20

(Atletico-MG side): kayak (Botafogo midfielder): 10.40

(Botafogo midfielder): terans (Athletico-PR midfielder): 13.70

(Athletico-PR midfielder): Robson (Fortress striker): 13.10

(Fortress striker): Bissoli (Avaí striker): 14.70

The market for round #13 is open until 6:30 pm (from Brasilia) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!

Check out the bids of Hyoran, Cartola’s top scorer in round #12

Owner of the second best score of Cartola 2022, with 25.10, Hyoran, who scored twice and provided an assist in Bragantino’s 4-2 rout of Coritiba, can be seen as a surprise in round #12. The midfielder came from just one good score (9.80, on the fourth round) in six games in the current edition of the game, with one negative.

Hyoran (Bragantino) scouts Spots 2 goals 16.00 1 Assistance 5.00 2 Disarms 2.40 2 Shots saved 2.40 1 submission out 0.80 1 foul suffered 0.50 3 fouls committed -0.90 11 incomplete passes -1.10 TOTAL 25.10

BEST TEAM OF THE ROUND: FLAMENGO MAKES 91.20

Flamengo vs Cuiabá Brasileirão Serie A

Whoever reached this part of the article swearing that Bragantino was the best team of the round, is sorely mistaken. Despite the very high score of Hyoran and the trio in the Betfair Selection, the Gross Mass totaled 85.31, while the Flamengo went beyond and did 91.20. Mengão’s highest scores were:

[LAT] Ayrton Lucas: 15.00

[MEI] Arrascaeta: 9.90

[ATA] Gabriel: 9.40

[LAT] Matheuzinho: 7.70

[TEC] Dorival Jr.: 7.60

Arrascaeta and Gabigol celebrate Flamengo's goal

fierce fight… With the assist in Flamengo’s 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, Arrascaeta reached four, one less than scout leader Gustavo Scarpa. Right behind, there are five players with three, among them Palmeiras Raphael Veiga and Gabriel Veron.

Became leader… In another close dispute, Cano became the leader in submissions defended, with 12. In Flu’s 0-0 draw with América-MG, it was just one, enough to put him ahead of Gustavo Scarpa, second in the ranking with 11;

Specialist? There’s a scout that Gustavo Scarpa doesn’t let go of: the one with submissions out. With one more in the 4-2 rout over Atlético-GO, there are now 17 in total, while Hulk comes in second, with 16;

Rarity… It happens very little, but it does. William Pottker suffered two penalties in Avaí’s 3-2 victory over Fortaleza. With that, he is the owner of this ranking, with three in total;

What a crazy… And as incredible as it may seem, the player with the most penalties is also from Avaí: Arthur Chaves, also with three, in total. But this round he behaved himself and did not commit any.

At 22 min of the 2nd half – Marcelo Boeck’s yellow card from Fortaleza against Avaí

It was only the fifth game of Marcelo Boeck at Cartola 2022. The goalkeeper had earned two regular scores in the last three (6.50 in round #8 and 5.00 in round #11). But with the three goals conceded, penalty committed and yellow card received, came the second negative, the archer’s worst score in the current edition of the game: -3.50.