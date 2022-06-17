Cat goes viral on the web for having a stain shaped like a Zorro mask

Boy, is the name of a kitten that stands out among other felines, all adopted by Indraini Wahyudin Noor, from Banjarmasin, Indonesia, for having a black spot around both eyes, referring to the character Zorro, a masked hero.

Boy is strolling through the yard. (Photo: Tik Tok / @iwhy_)

The 9-month-old feline is Indraini’s favorite animal, who decided to share videos of the cat on his social media, the videos went viral with tens of thousands of views.

The feline is at home. (Photo: Tik Tok / @iwhy_)

As the kitten attracts attention in the region where it lives, of course it would also win the hearts of internet users and cat lovers.

“He is a very pampered cat, he always wants to be petted and cuddled. He likes to play a lot, but he hates taking a shower every week,” said the tutor.

The kitten is lying down. (Photo: Tik Tok / @iwhy_)

The tutor does not disagree with the resemblance and agrees with all those who think that the kitten is similar to the character in the movies. According to Indraini, Boy enjoys listening to theme songs from Zorro movies.

The tutor is cutting the feline’s nail. (Photo: Tik Tok / @iwhy_)

“They even call him a thief! My followers’ reactions are mostly cute, they want to hug him and some even want to have him!” the man added.

The cat is scared. (Photo: Tik Tok / @iwhy_)

A Tik Tok profile created especially for Boy already has more than 270,000 followers. Some videos exceed 2 million views. One thing is for sure, Boy is a hit.

