Check out the 10 books of different genres to increase your collection

Read and have fun with books from the most amazing authors. Learn from real stories, fantasy and even true crimes reported on the pages of the most passionate works, after all, every lover of reading certainly loves having titles of varied themes in their collection.

With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of 10 books of different genres for you to increase your collection. Check it out and don’t forget to get your favorites through Amazon, huh?

So You Can Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom, by Yeonmi Park (2016) – https://amzn.to/3tEHKkr

By Amazing Places, from Jennifer Niven (2015) – https://amzn.to/3Qo1Mtb

Lady Killers: Serial Killers – The Deadliest Women in History, by Tori Telfer (2019) – https://amzn.to/3Qq1WQR

Arsene Lupine vs. Herlock Sholmes, by Maurice Leblanc (2021) – https://amzn.to/3xYCwCs

Mara: A Woman Who Loved Mussolini, by Rihanna Armenia (2022) – https://amzn.to/3xUYOoK

Pan’s Labyrinth, by Guillermo del Toro (2019) – https://amzn.to/3tAdDL1

On My Skin, Lázaro Ramos (2017) – https://amzn.to/3HuSYxC

Elize Matsunaga: The Woman Who Butchered Her Husband, by Ulysses Campbell (2021) – https://amzn.to/3Hu7F3T

Finding Me: A Memoir, by Viola Davis (2022) –https://amzn.to/39y0awq

The Broken Kingdoms, of NK Jemisin (2022) – https://amzn.to/3QsJvuX

