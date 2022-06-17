Check out the 10 books of different genres to increase your collection

Read and have fun with books from the most amazing authors. Learn from real stories, fantasy and even true crimes reported on the pages of the most passionate works, after all, every lover of reading certainly loves having titles of varied themes in their collection.

With that in mind, we’ve prepared a list of 10 books of different genres for you to increase your collection. Check it out and don’t forget to get your favorites through Amazon, huh?

+Learn more about the works mentioned above through Amazon: So You Can Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom, by Yeonmi Park (2016) – https://amzn.to/3tEHKkr By Amazing Places, from Jennifer Niven (2015) – https://amzn.to/3Qo1Mtb Lady Killers: Serial Killers – The Deadliest Women in History, by Tori Telfer (2019) – https://amzn.to/3Qq1WQR Arsene Lupine vs. Herlock Sholmes, by Maurice Leblanc (2021) – https://amzn.to/3xYCwCs Mara: A Woman Who Loved Mussolini, by Rihanna Armenia (2022) – https://amzn.to/3xUYOoK Pan’s Labyrinth, by Guillermo del Toro (2019) – https://amzn.to/3tAdDL1 On My Skin, Lázaro Ramos (2017) – https://amzn.to/3HuSYxC Elize Matsunaga: The Woman Who Butchered Her Husband, by Ulysses Campbell (2021) – https://amzn.to/3Hu7F3T Finding Me: A Memoir, by Viola Davis (2022) –https://amzn.to/39y0awq The Broken Kingdoms, of NK Jemisin (2022) – https://amzn.to/3QsJvuX It is worth remembering that the prices and available quantity of the products are in line with the date of publication of this post. In addition, Amazon Prime subscribers receive products faster and with free shipping, and Aventuras na História can earn a share of sales or other compensation through the links on this page. Enjoy FREE, Fast, Unlimited Shipping with Amazon Prime – https://amzn.to/2w5nJJp Amazon Music Unlimited – Try 30 Days Free – https://amzn.to/2yiDA7W

Source link