Chris Evans talks about what he misses most about being Captain America

With the release of the new Pixar movie, lightyearChris Evans, who stars in the film, has returned to the spotlight and has been getting some questions related to his time as Captain America.

READ TOO!

The actor has already commented that he would be willing to reprise his role in the future of the MCU, although he has his conditions for his return (you can check it out in more detail clicking here).

And now, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Chris Evans spoke about what he misses about playing the iconic hero for ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He reveals that the people he worked with in his time as Captain America (Marvel cast members, filmmakers and creatives) are what he misses the most:

“You know, it’s different. Is different. For ten years, you always have a movie around the corner. For ten years… it’s always, you finish one and your life is scheduled for: ‘Okay, six months, we have press. Another six months, we start the next film.’ To have open water, there are parts that are cool and there are parts that I really miss, because it was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people and, you know, it was the best ten years of my professional life without any doubt forever.”

This statement only reinforces the fact commented by the actor that he would be willing to return as Captain America in the future, proving that he really liked what he did and misses it.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an exclusive series Disney+, containing 6 episodes. The cast, of course, will feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. The cast also includes Daniel Brühl (Zemo), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Adepero Oduye (Sarah Wilson) and Erin Kellyman (Karli Morgenthau).

All episodes will be directed by director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, vikings, The Walking Dead). The series premiered on the day March 19th and was completed in April 23, 2021. All episodes are available on Disney+. follow the Marvel’s legacy to know ALL about the series!

Read EVERYTHING about Captain America 4