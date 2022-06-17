Cruzeiro’s performances: Neto Moura and Edu change game; Brock is safe, and Geovane seizes chance | cruise

Ed As with CRB, he was responsible for opening the score in the game, which was difficult for Cruzeiro. He didn’t appear much, he had a missed chance, but on the second free ball in the area, he didn’t forgive. He received from Neto Moura, dominated and submitted a cross to score. Note: 6.5

More cruise news

grandson Moura

The pass for Edu’s goal was sensational. A shot at the right time, with the right force. The steering wheel was already being important to contain descents of the Bridge through the middle, forming, once again, an efficient duo with Willian Oliveira (note 8). He was also instrumental in getting the ball out. Note: 8.5

1 of 3 Brock during Cruzeiro match against Ponte Preta — Photo: Cruzeiro Brock during Cruzeiro match against Ponte Preta — Photo: Cruzeiro

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Eduardo Brock

It was very important for Cruzeiro not to concede goals at Mineirão. When the team was unstable, in the first half, it managed to win important duels, in which it remained practically perfect throughout the game. It was also essential in coverage by both sides of the defence. Note: 8.5

“We were able to take advantage of our good phase”, comments Fernanda Hermsdorff | The Voice of the Crowd

Geovane

Formed as a defender at base, the boy shows that he has a lot of offensive quality when he is as a winger on the right side. Whenever he received, he would go over the markers, try tables and crosses. In one of them, he found Bidu to score the second goal. He was also safe in the recomposition. He shows himself as the main weapon to replace Pais. Grade: 7.5

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Rafael Cabral: 7

Lucas Oliveira: 6.5

Zé Ivaldo: 6

Edward Brock: 8.5

William Oliveira: 8

Neto Moura: 8.5

(Hadrian: 6)

Geovane Jesus: 7.5

(Romulus: 6)

Bidu: 7

Cannes: 5

(Axe: unmarked)

Rafa Silva: 5

(Rodolph: 5.5)

Ed: 6.5

(Breno: unmarked)