Crypto investment firm may default on creditors and leads to panic in the market

One of the reasons the cryptocurrency market is in a sharp drop this Wednesday (15) is the fear of investors about the ability of crypto investment firm Three Arrows Capital to pay its creditors, due to the possibility of a liquidity crisis affecting the company. company.

The Singapore firm is experiencing a series of extreme liquidations by large clients who are in leveraged positions. The Block portal interviewed anonymous sources who have access to leadership levels and they said that the liquidations have already reached $400 million and were conducted by companies at the top of the crypto ecosystem that had leveraged investments in Three Arrows Capital.

An example is displayed by the Twitter profile of blockchain tracking company Peck Shield in a series of posts. They show that 15,000 ether was liquidated in just five transactions – and that was in just one hour.

Journalist Colin Wu explains that the company withdraws ETH from its wallets, converts it into USDT and USDC stablecoins and pays leveraged creditors with them. In less than 24 hours, these processes have already consumed 50,000 ethers.

The process is carried out by the decentralized exchange Uniswap and the payment to creditors is made using Compound, a DeFi tool for borrowing on the Ethereum blockchain and which automatically calculates interest rates.

The address uses USDT/USDC to repay the debt and withdraws ETH, and then converts ETH to USDT/USDC through “sinofate.eth” and repays it, and so on. In almost 24 hours, the address has sold about 50kETH. https://t.co/TUzqXBXBwF — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 15, 2022

According to the Coingape portal, the company runs the risk of having to liquidate its 223,000 ethers if the asset price drops to $1016.

Should this process occur, another effect is to flood the market with Ethereum and further lower the price of the cryptocurrency. Ethereum is down 7.45% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1,120.

Three Arrows Capital invests in Grayscale

In January of last year, Three Arrows Capital reported a significant increase in its position in Grayscale Investments’ Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to 38,888,888 shares, valued at just over $1.31 billion at the time.

It was a significant jump from the company’s previously reported GBTC holdings, which stood at just over 21 million shares in June 2020.

At that time, Three Arrows’ holdings represented a holding of approximately 36,969 BTC and nearly 6.1% of the total 638,906,600 shares issued to date.