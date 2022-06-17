Cryptos today: Bitcoin loses strength and retests $ 20,000, Ethereum drops 40% in the week and large crypto fund is liquidated

Bitcoin (BTC) has been flirting with the $20,000 level for the past two days, but remains this Friday (17) around $21,000 at 7:01 am today, down 1.1% in the last few days. 24 hours. For the week, the digital asset has accumulated losses of 30% – among the main cryptos by market cap, the result is just no worse than that of Ethereum (ETH), which has fallen 39% in the same period, to $1,093.

Despite BTC holding above $21,000 and Ethereum preserving $1,000, the loss of strength in cryptos after the confirmation of a 0.75 percentage point increase in the US interest rate leaves analysts pessimistic.

“Investors and traders must be prepared for the recovery [de quarta-feira] could run out quickly,” FxPro senior analyst Alex Kuptsikevich wrote yesterday. According to him, investors need to be ready because “cryptocurrencies and risky assets in financial markets are unlikely to recover before there are signs that the economy has stopped slowing.”

In addition to uncertainty about the ability of the global economy to recover amid high inflation, experts take into account internal factors of the digital asset ecosystem, which has been showing signs of risk of contamination.

One of the points of attention is the situation of users of the Celsius platform, which suspended withdrawals at the beginning of the week and keeps billions of dollars of customers blocked. “I am very concerned that clients – including many retail investors – will need to immediately access their assets but not be able to withdraw from their accounts,” Joseph Rotunda, director of enforcement at the Texas State Securities Council, told Reuters yesterday. “The inability to access your investment could result in significant financial consequences.”

Another source of concern is the financial health of the crypto fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which is on the verge of insolvency after allegedly having liquidated highly leveraged positions in various decentralized finance projects and lending platforms in general – the company used cryptocurrencies from the clients to open risk positions and obtain high returns to remunerate investors.

According to a Financial Times report published yesterday, Three Arrows would have had positions liquidated by the BlockFi lending platform and other companies in the sector after failing to respond to margin calls (alerts to increase guarantees of a leveraged position). Soon after, BlockFi confirmed the liquidation of a “large client”.

“We exercised our best judgment recently with a large client who defaulted on an excessively high margin loan,” CEO Zac Prince said via Twitter. “We fully accelerate the loan and fully liquidate or protect all associated collateral.”

There are those who see the moment as opportune for the maturation of the market. This is the case of entrepreneur and presenter Kevin O’Leary, who pointed out to CoinDesk what he sees wrong in the Celsius Celsius platform strategy. “It looks like when it came time for a liquidity event, they weren’t able to provide it,” he said. “[Mas] It’s a kind of childbirth. It’s the beginning of a nascent industry. Bad ideas need to be eliminated.”

Watch: What Happened to Bitcoin and What to Expect for Cryptocurrency Price

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:01 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,176.95 -1.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,093.13 -2.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 218.16 0% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.491022 -0.7% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.330794 -3.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 51.10 +21.93% Helium (HNT) $3.64 +17.20% Monero (XMR) $10.47 +16.84% Elrond (EGLD) US$ 0.05956 +16.80% Basic Attention Token (BAT) US$ 31.36 +13.70%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Radix (XRD) US$ 0.063971 -8.3% nexus (nexus) US$ 0.669411 -7.4% THORChain (RUNE) $1.74 -6.5% cETH (CETH) US$ 21.91 -6.1% Flow $1.45 -5.6%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.05 -3.57% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 26.50 -0.37% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 18.45 +0.81% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 15.90 +4.59% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 16.90 +5.62% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.93 -4.01% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.42 -1.55% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 2.71 -3.21%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (17):

Banks urge caution with digital euro

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), which lobbies for major financial services firms such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Visa and Coinbase, publicly argues that the European Union needs to carefully consider the impact of issuing a digital euro. .

In response to a European Commission consultation that ended yesterday, the IIF said that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) might be a good idea, but that the assumption needs to be verified carefully.

Jessica Renier, director of digital finance at the IIF, said in an interview that she wanted to see “a clear assessment of the qualitative and quantitative impact of the range of possible designs of a digital euro”, looking at the “various risks … to financial stability”.

USDC issuer Circle announces stablecoin Euro Coin (EUROC)

Circle Internet Financial, issuer of the USD Coin (USDC)-indexed stablecoin, announced yesterday that it should launch a new token by the end of the month, this time backed by the single European currency.

Euro Coin (EUROC) will be fully guaranteed by euro-denominated reserves held in the custody of financial institutions that fall “within the US regulatory perimeter”, the company announced on Thursday (16).

EUROC joins a short list of euro-backed stablecoins, including EURt, issued by Tether, and EURS, by Malta-based Stasis. Tether is also the issuer of USDT, the largest dollar-pegged currency, with a market cap of over $70 billion – USDC, which is the second largest, has a capitalization of $54 billion.

