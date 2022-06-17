Dakota Johnson is the star of the new adaptation of a novel by Jane Austen

Dakota Johnson is the star of “Persuasion”, a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s work for Netflix.

The film debuts on streaming July 15th and is theater director Carrie Cracknell’s first film. Cracknell directed the famous play “Seawall/A Life” with Jake Gyllenhaal and more recently directed the play “Julie” with Vanessa Kirby.

The film follows the story of Anne Elliot (Johnson), an unusual woman with a modern sensibility who lives with an arrogant family on the brink of bankruptcy. And when Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), a man she once let go of, returns, Anne must choose between leaving the past behind or following her heart when it comes to second chances.

In addition to Johnson and Jarvis, the cast also includes Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

“Persuasion” was Jane Austen’s last complete work before her death. But this is not the first adaptation of the work, having been adapted for the big screen in 1995 with Amanda Root and Ciarán Hinds, then it was adapted for a TV movie with Sally Hawkins, and a film based on this work will also premiere this year with Sarah Snook and Joel Fry.

Johnson appeared in “Am I OK?”, “The Lost Daughter” and “Cha Cha Real Smooth”. The actress will also play Madame Web for Sony/Marvel alongside Sydney Sweeney.

VIDEO | WATCH THE PERSUASION TRAILER WITH DAKOTA JOHNSON

