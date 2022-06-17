Dakota Johnson shows how to make the look casual and elegant

Many people think that when we talk about tailoring, we are automatically referring to more professional and serious moments. But by using creativity and creating combinations, we can use tailoring in any situation. Actress Dakota Johnson knows very well how to do this.

Dakota Johnson in New York (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

Recently, the actress appeared with five sets chosen by her styling, Kate Young. In the first appearance, Dakota abused the all black, she put together a blazer, top and pants. On her feet, the actress wore Jimmy Choo shoes and complemented the look with Tura sunglasses, created by Kate Young.

The celebrity still managed to make the look more casual leaving the blazer open and the top without collar, on display. The actress chose the look perfectly for the situation: a day with the press. The production would also be great for a lunch stop.

Of the sets chosen by the actress, the one that stole the show was the white blazer by the AREA brand. With a long V cut in the front, the piece had jewels on the back over the exposed skin. The custom set brought personality and a new look to the classic piece.

Dakota Johnson in New York (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

Dakota also managed to combine elegance and casualness, pairing tailored pants with a top and cardigan. The combination left the look cozy and relaxed, thanks to the lightness of the fabric.

in the participation of Tonight Show, program hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the actress chose a velvet suit created by Saint Laurent.

Dakota Johnson in New York (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

Closing the wave of Dakota’s tailoring, the actress guaranteed more versatility with modeling with a white blazer and a high-waisted skirt. The look was used in her participation in Today Show.

Dakota chose the looks for the week of promotion of her new film “Cha Cha Real Smoothe”, in New York. The production arrives this Friday (17/6) to the AppleTV+ catalog.

Featured Photo: Dakota Johnson in New York Reproduction/ Getty Images