Death on the Stairs, the First Ladies and the Batman



“The Ladder” in two flights

The Documentary – Netflix

A few years ago I watched a documentary series that had a huge impact on me. Today, there are countless productions about real crimesbut almost none with the narrative quality of “The Staircase”.

Released in 2004, with thirteen episodes (two added later, as a closing), the documentary tells the story of Michael Peterson, a 58-year-old American novelist who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen by throwing her down the stairs. David Rudolf, Peterson’s attorney, argues that Kathleen was alone when she took a tumble and fell, in the case of an accident. Then there are other wild theories.

Michael and Kathleen lived in Durham, North Carolina, with Clayton, Todd, Margaret and Martha, Michael’s sons, and Caitlin, Kathleen’s daughter. In the early hours of the accident, Michael said he was in the backyard near the pool when he heard a noise inside the property, coming across Kathleen bleeding at the edge of the stairs.

The lawyer’s commitment and the accused’s charisma create empathy with the client. At first, I firmly believed in Michael’s innocence. When we know details of his personal life, doubts arise. After the series, it became known that some things were omitted. The director, Jean-Xavier Lestrad accepted the novelist’s interference in the content. At the end of the trial, the jury considers Michael Peterson … I will not give spoiler.

The miniseries – HBO Max

Although the case has already been widely explored, HBO Max decided to revive the matter with great pomp. The eight-episode miniseries has the prestigious Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the lead roles. Another strong name is that of Frenchwoman Juliette Binoche. In the 2004 documentary, the focus is on the widower accused of murdering his wife. In the new production, we see Kathleen alive and learn more about her, as well as the reaction of the couple’s children and the impact of crime on their lives.

There is some information that is not in the documentary version, but don’t expect a definitive answer about guilt or innocence. As the epigraph of the miniseries written and directed by Antonio Campos (son of Brazilian journalist Lucas Mendes) already announces:

“Truth?” asked Pontius Pilate, “What is this?”

Obs.: Firth and Collette can be the great adversaries of Sean Penn and Julia Roberts (gaslit) in the fight for the Emmy for Best Actor and Best Actress. It will be nice to see.

______________________

OTHER SERIES

The First Lady – 10 episodes – 2022 – Paramount+

The series brings to light three iconic former American First Ladies. Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama; Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford. The cast alone already shows that Paramount invested heavily in “The First Lady”. It is a trio that did not just stay in the social commitments that fall to the women of the presidents of the largest capitalist country in the world, but that stood out in some way for their personality. The series opens with Laura Busch showing the new resident the White House. Michelle Obama observes and greets the black employees of the presidency, the only space she had until the moment when the US elected the first non-white president in its history.

Becoming Elizabeth – 8 episodes – 2022 – Starzplay

Speaking of powerful women, another queen for the collection of stories produced about them in recent years. The new series (the episodes are weekly, for now only one is available) shows Elizabeth I on the eve of becoming one of the best known monarchs in the world. Daughter of Anne Boleyn, beheaded for adultery, Elizabeth was not in the direct line of succession to her father Henry VIII, but eventually became the last representative of the Tudor dynasty. She took the throne at age 25 and had to learn to manage the mighty nation. To check.

______________________

FILMS

The Batman – Directed by Matt Reeves – 2022 – HBO/HBO Max

I just saw the latest movie of my favorite superhero. I like him even for not having super powers. He’s just a human who fights crime because of childhood trauma. Of course, since I saw my first Batman (from the days of the series in the movies, and with Robin at the side) a lot has changed. The humor was disappearing from the story and the batman was becoming more and more dark. Robert Pattison’s Batman took this trait to its ultimate consequences. His look without the “work uniform” reminded me of Brandon Lee in “The Crow”. It is also very strange to see him circulating among ordinary people and suffering buying . Its antagonist at the time is the Riddler, but the film has the presence of the Penguin and Catwoman, played by the trendy Zoé Kravitz.

Effie Gray – A Repressed Passion – Director: Richard Laxton – 2014 – Netflix

The love triangle between art critic John Ruskin, his teenage wife Euphemia Gray and pre-Raphaelite artist John Everett Millais caused a scandal in conservative 19th century English society. Effie, as the young lover was called, is played by Dakota Fanning. Actress Emma Thompson, who is also in the cast, was responsible for the script, even having to fight in court for the rights to the story that was adapted by someone else at the same time.

Dreamland – Dreams and Illusions – direction: Miles Joris-Peyraffit – 2019 – HBO and Prime Video

This romantic drama is set during the Great Depression in the United States. Young Eugene Evans dreams of escaping his small town in Texas and, for that, he wants to become a bounty hunter. When he discovers an injured bank robber runaway, everything seems to fall into place. But if she is Margot Robbins, how not to fall in love?? Jokes aside, he soon finds himself torn between claiming the reward for her capture and an attraction to the criminal. This changes everything in his life and that of everyone around him. Eugene is played by Finn Cole who is shining as the antagonist of Thomas Shelby in the newly arrived final season of “Peaky Blinders” (Netflix).

______________________

Extra

reading tip

I received as a gift this book that makes the joy of those who love series, published by Editora Aleph. “Difficult Men” by Brett Martin takes a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of some of our favorite characters, such as Tony Soprano (The Sopranos), Walter White (Breaking Bad) and Don Draper (Mad Men).

______________________

THE END